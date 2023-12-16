Governor replaces controversial Indian Affairs nominee with deputy

Dec. 15—The state Indian Affairs Department has a new leader.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday appointed Josett D. Monette, who currently is the deputy secretary, to head an agency beset by controversy after the governor's decision to appoint James R. Mountain to the post earlier this year.

Lujan Grisham announced her nomination of Mountain, a former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo, during the 2023 legislative session. The pick quickly came under fire, including from some members of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, when it was reported Mountain had been charged with rape in 2007.

The case was dismissed in 2010 after the prosecution said it did not have enough evidence to take it to trial.

Mountain will move to a job in the Governor's Office as a senior policy advisor for tribal affairs, according to a news release issued Friday.

Mountain did not return a phone call seeking comment. Attempts to reach a representative of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women in Albuquerque, which has been critical of Mountain's appointment, were unsuccessful.

The Governor's Office declined to answer questions on the move.

"We are looking forward to James Mountain joining the governor's office as senior advisor for tribal affairs," spokeswoman Maddy Hayden wrote in an email. "This is a role that was not previously filled in the office, and having strong leaders working in both the governor's office and at the head of the Indian Affairs Department will continue to foster productive relationships with the 23 Nations, tribes and pueblos of New Mexico."

Hayden said Mountain will be paid $165,000, down from his current salary of $179,790. Hayden did not disclose Monette's salary as the new head of the agency. Her salary as deputy secretary is $140,000 a year, according to the state's Sunshine Portal.

Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Gallup, said in an interview Friday afternoon she thought it was a good move on the part of the governor to choose Monette — though she said she did not know her personally.

Monette has been with the department since March, starting as general counsel before being promoted to deputy secretary in July.

"Both former secretary-designate Mountain and secretary-designate Monette are proven leaders who are dedicated to serving the nations, tribes and pueblos of New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "This administration will continue to prioritize meaningful government-to-government relations and the effective and equitable delivery of resources to tribal communities."

The task force, which last met in May, was quietly disbanded earlier this year. State officials have said they want to do more to address the issue, which is expected to come up during the 2024 legislative session which starts in January. The governor announced last month she was creating a new advisory council to implement a state plan for responding to cases of missing or slain Native Americans.

Pinto said she hopes the new council can get to work early in the new year.

"The ball was rolling (with the previous task force) and it just stopped," she said. "I hope to get it rolling again."

Monette is a member of the North Dakota-based Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. Before working with Indian Affairs, she was the New Mexico Legal Aid Native American program director. Her résumé includes recently serving as a commissioner for the Tesuque Pueblo Gaming Commission and legal work for Isleta Pueblo and a Native law firm in Albuquerque.

"I am stepping into this role with deep commitment, dedication, care, and a profound respect for our nations, tribes and pueblos and their homelands here in New Mexico," Monette said in a statement. "Working for Indian Country is where my dedication lies."

Mountain said his work as Indian Affairs secretary "has been one of the greatest honors I have ever been asked to take on."

"The governor has done nothing but uphold her promises and commitments to tribal leaders and our people by investing hundreds of millions of dollars in tribal infrastructure and Indian education, honoring tribal sovereignty and promoting self-determination," he said in the news release. "I am grateful and look forward to continuing to serve under her leadership in a new role for the administration, our tribes and New Mexico."

