Governor requests OSBI investigate pardon, parole board after Chickasha triple homicide

Mar. 4—Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to probe the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board concerning the early release of Lawrence Paul Anderson.

Anderson was released from prison just a few weeks before he allegedly killed three people and maimed one person in Chickasha.

Stitt is asking OSBI to investigate "all facts and circumstances surrounding applications for clemency, including any action taken or proceedings conducted by employees or members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board" according to a letter Stitt sent to Ricky Adams, OSBI Director.

Stitt said he received information from Tom Bates, Director of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, that raised concerns. Stitt said there may have been violations of the state law and/or violations of the rules of the Pardon and Parole Board. Stitt said these possible violations may have affected the recommendations of the board.

Anderson is currently in the Grady County Jail, facing three charges of murder in the first degree, maiming and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Anderson was identified by OSBI as the suspect in the Feb. 9 murder of his uncle Leon Pye and Pye's 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates. Anderson also allegedly maimed his aunt, Delsie, during the attack. The third victim was Andrea Blankenship, who lived on the same street as the Pyes.

The following paragraph contains graphic details.

According to disturbing details in OSBI's report, Anderson allegedly cut out Blankenship's heart and took it back to the Pye's residence. There, he cooked the heart and tried to make the Pyes eat it before attacking them.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said at a press conference last week that Anderson has a long record of criminal activity, including drug distribution and possession charges, feloniously pointing a firearm, robbery, domestic abuse and assault and battery.

Hicks confirmed during the press conference that Anderson was serving a 20 year sentence, which was reduced to nine years, but he ended up only serving three years. Anderson was also allowed to waive his parole, Hicks said.

"I really think an offenders such as this should not have been able to even apply for a commutation," Hicks said.