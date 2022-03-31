Governor reverses parole for one of Dystiny Myers’ killers

Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed an earlier decision to grant parole to one of the men convicted of murdering 15-year-old Dystiny Myers in 2010, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office.

Jason Allen Greenwell was convicted of second-degree murder for the killing of Dystiny in Nipomo and then burning her body and burying it near Santa Margarita Lake. He was one of four people convicted of the Santa Maria teenager’s murder, along with Ty Michael Hill, Frank Jacob York, Rhonda Wisto and Cody Miller.

After pleading guilty to murdering Myers, the then-20-year-old Greenwell was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

District Attorney Dan Dow wrote a letter to Newsom in December, urging him to overturn the November 2021 decision by the Board of Parole to grant Greenwell parole, according to the release.

“I have carefully examined the record for evidence that Mr. Greenwell’s insight and self-awareness have developed sufficiently to minimize his risk factors,” wrote Newsom, according to the release. “Unfortunately, I find that Mr. Greenwell’s discussion of the causative factors for his involvement in the crime indicate gaps in insight that bear on his current risk level.”

The motive for Dystiny Myers’ murder is unclear, according to the release. However, all four people accused of her murder were heavy users of methamphetamine use, the release said.

“I am grateful for Governor Newsom’s decision to reverse the Board of Parole Hearings’ decision,” Dow said in the release. “We agree with the Governor’s conclusion that Greenwell currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”