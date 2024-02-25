Governor: Russian attacks kill 2 civilians in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces attacked the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast, killing two people, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin on Feb. 25.

A 44-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were killed by Russian shelling in the courtyard of their home, Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Over the past day, Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast targeted a number of settlements, damaging two apartment buildings and seven residential houses, Prokudin reported earlier in the day.

An educational institution, administrative buildings, and a critical infrastructure object were hit in Kherson, the governor added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Read also: Russian attacks in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 2, injure 21

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.