Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainian air defense downed a missile over Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on Jan. 14.



Air raid sirens rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.



Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel at 5:35 p.m. that air defense was operating in the area and that the missile attack had been successfully fought off.



No casualties have been reported.



Russia launched several attacks across Ukraine earlier in the day and on the night of Jan. 13. The regions of Kherson and Sumy in particular were targeted, injuring several people.

