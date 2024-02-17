Governor Shapiro visits Honesdale

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After proposing his $25,000,000 budget to invest in main streets across the commonwealth, Governor Shapiro began visiting small businesses and main streets state-wide.

Friday, Governor Josh Shapiro strolled down Main Street in Honesdale, visiting and talking to the local business owners along the way.

“There’s something special happening in Honesdale,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

Within the last five years, the Pennsylvania government invested $630,000 in Honesdale, and on Friday Governor Shapiro announced as a part of his Main Streets Matter initiative, the town will receive additional funds

“I want you to know we’re back today to announce together with Secretary Siger, an additional $100,000 investment from the commonwealth to allow you to continue to do the great work,” said Governor Shapiro.

Guide to 2024 Lenten Season Fish Fry

This money will go toward Honesdale’s infrastructure & storefronts on Main Street providing loans for business owners to invest in renovation projects and marketing. Since the main streets are the community’s backbone of the town.

“Because like Honesdale, many main streets have historical and cultural characteristics that need to be preserved and celebrated,” said Sandi Levens, Executive Director of the Greater Honesdale partnership.

This investment is a testament to the town’s potential and the state’s commitment to helping local businesses and communities grow.

“And why is it important to invest in these main streets? Because the strength of a main street speaks to the strength of a community, rural, urban, or suburban,” said Governor Shapiro.

“People live and love here, people work and manage businesses here, people play and dream here,” said Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.