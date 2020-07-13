The governor’s shifting message. Is it a herd immunity policy? And the Miami Herald’s new owner

It’s Monday, July 13. Disney World has reopened and Florida hit two more milestones.

The state broke the national record for most reported COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday and, according to the COVID Tracking Project, also shattered the mark for cases per million population. New York, at its peak, hit 595 cases per million but Florida has now exceeded that with 712 cases per million.

In the run-up to these statistics, Gov. Ron DeSantis held five news conferences last week. He never once referred to massive increase in cases but instead used the opportunity to focus on what he said was working: the availability of personal protective equipment, the availability of tests, and the now-bi-monthly testing at long-term care facilities that has helped to tamp down the spread of the virus among the most vulnerable communities.

Shifting message: In the face of the mounting statistics, however, the governor also shifted his message. A month ago, the governor’s focus was on the state’s positive COVID-19 rate. It was was so low, he said, bars and movie theaters could open. Last week, after he reversed course and closed bars, he started saying the disease was always as prevalent as it is today; we just didn’t realize it because fewer people with infections were being tested, he said.

Tipping point: The Harvard Global Health Institute map shows that the unremitting surge in infections in Florida shows the state does not have the virus under control. It maps the increase in cases on a rolling seven-day average. As of Sunday, 44 of the state’s 67 counties had reached a critical “tipping point” in which 25 of every 100,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The Harvard public health experts recommend those counties resume stay-home orders.

The Sunday record number may be in part due to an surge in reported test results, leading to a eight-point drop in the positivity rate — the percentage of tests that produce a positive result. But a Herald analysis last week found disturbing two-week trends of increasing positivity and rising numbers of confirmed cases, even as testing volume remained the same.

‘Flatter curve’: DeSantis, however, remains defiant about his decision to reopen the state. On Friday, he blamed the massive surge in new cases on Florida’s “flatter curve.” He suggested that although the virus had abated in May when the state loosened its stay home orders, it hung around longer than in other states. In fact, data shows that Florida’s curve never really flattened.

‘Do the schools’: DeSantis also doubled-down on calls for schools to reopen full-time for all students, a decision that is increasingly coming under fire from county school superintendents. “If you can do Home Depot, if you can do, Walmart, if you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools,’’ he said.

Call to stay home: Miami Congresswoman Donna Shalala on Sunday appeared to be the first lawmaker to call on the governor to issue a 14-day statewide stay-at-home order as well as a mandatory order for people to wear masks in public.

Herd immunity? Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez wrote on Twitter Sunday: “Florida is becoming a global epicenter. 15,300 new cases today. One of the few possible explanations for @GovRonDeSantis‘ denial, diversion and refusal to act is an unspoken ideology that accepts this death and chaos. Please tell us clearly that herd immunity is not the plan.”

Herd immunity is when enough people have had a disease and developed immunity that the virus cannot spread easily but to reach it without a vaccine means millions of Floridians must be infected. Maybe it is a question every elected official in Florida should be asked: Is the state on the path to endorsing herd immunity?

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Bi-partisan divide: One thing is certain: there is a growing divide between local officials and the governor. On Thursday, a bi-partisan group of mayors in Miami-Dade County held a news conference to express alarm over the failure of the state’s contact tracing program to stem the spread of the virus in a county that has averaged 1,868 new cases a day over the past two weeks.

Their criticism came two days after DeSantis was asked at a Miami news conference why the state had not given Miami-Dade County the additional disease investigators it had asked for in May.