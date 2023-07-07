Governor signs bill into law that changes the way bond is issued in NC

A bill that changes the way bond is issued for certain offenders has been signed into law.

House Bill 813, which is also known as the Pretrial Integrity Act, was signed into law Friday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings celebrated the news, saying he had “worked diligently alongside local and state partners to ensure more accountability in the criminal justice system and pretrial release.”

The law goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Jennings said the law will make sure the most violent criminals aren’t released before they see a judge. He’s been outspoken about North Carolina’s bond process, complaining that judicial officials have too much discretion. Jennings pointed to the case of Toddrick McFadden, who allegedly shot a CMPD officer last year in NoDa -- he was given a $170,000 bond and only had to pay 10% to get out of jail.

“Now I may be missing something, but your lives are worth a lot more than $17,000 to let someone back out on the streets,” Jennings said at the time.

Jennings has supported the Pretrial Integrity Act, saying the bond decision should be made by a judge instead of a magistrate.

“The judges are accountable to the people who voted them into office,” Jennings told Channel 9 back in May. “Oftentimes, magistrates, you don’t know who they are.”

When someone gets arrested, they’re sent to the county jail, where they first see a magistrate. No matter the crime, that magistrate sets an initial bond to be released from jail before trial. Some, including Jennings, have argued that the bonds have been too low for some crimes, and some criminal suspects have been able to get out quickly.

Starting Oct. 1, it’s up to a judge to decide the conditions for bail, if eligible, for the following charges:

First or second-degree murder.

Attempted murder.

First or second-degree kidnapping.

First or second-degree rape.

First or second-degree sexual offense.

First-degree statutory rape.

Statutory rape of or sexual offense against a child by an adult.

Statutory rape of or sexual offense against a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

Human trafficking.

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Discharging a firearm or barreled weapon into occupied property or any other conveyance while the property or conveyance is occupied.

First-degree burglary.

First-degree arson.

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

