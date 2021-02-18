Governor: Spending time with trans kids 'changes your heart'

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during a briefing at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Cox said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that he wouldn't yet be comfortable with signing the current version of a bill that would ban transgender girls from female sports, though he's continuing conversations with the sponsors. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool, File)
LINDSAY WHITEHURST

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's conservative Republican governor choked up Thursday as he spoke about the struggles faced by transgender teenagers, though he didn’t commit to vetoing a bill that would ban them from girls’ sports.

Gov. Spencer Cox sought middle ground on a polarizing issue that is coming up in statehouses around the U.S., saying he wouldn’t sign the current version of the proposal but there are “real valid concerns” among supporters who say transgender athletes can have an advantage in women's sports.

Cox became emotional during a televised news conference on PBS-Utah as he talked about the difficulties faced by transgender teenagers.

“These kids. They’re just trying to stay alive,” he said. “When you spend time with these kids, it changes your heart in important ways.”

Cox has been known for his compassionate stances toward LGBTQ people, though he’s navigating the issue for the first time as governor and facing a bill supported by people like the influential speaker of the House. Discussions are ongoing, he said.

Utah is one of more than 20 states where similar bills have been introduced. The bills have also advanced in states like Mississippi, North Dakota Montana and Tennessee .

Its Utah sponsor, Republican Rep. Kera Birkeland, has said it would ensure fairness by making sure female athletes aren’t competing against those identified as male at birth. She did not name any cases of openly transgender athletes playing school sports in Utah.

Opponents, though, say the bill would discriminate against kids who are already marginalized and if passed could expose the state to lost revenue, as when North Carolina passed the so-called “bathroom bill” in 2016. It also runs counter to Democratic President Joe Biden’s executive order prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity in school sports.

Cox also said Thursday he has “threatened to veto” a second bill restricting gender-confirming medical care for transgender youth in Utah, though he also suggested common ground could be found there. It’s set for a legislative hearing Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

    Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would continue his talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday after the social media platform blocked its news feeds in the country over disputes over a new media payment code. Facebook took down pages of domestic and international news outlets on Thursday but also blocked several Australian state governments and emergency departments saying the draft media payment law did not clearly define news drawing widespread criticism. Pages of some emergency departments were later restored but Facebook's action was rebuked by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who called it "as arrogant as they were disappointing."

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Anti-trans bills pop up in state houses across the country. It's an organized assault, advocates say.

    Many proposed bans on trans athletes and transition care for minors share identical language.

  • RWE warns of profit hit as Texas winter storm disrupts wind farms

    RWE, Germany's largest power producer, on Thursday warned that Arctic temperatures hitting the U.S. state of Texas put some of the group's local onshore wind farms out of service and forced it to buy electricity at sky-rocketing costs. As a result, RWE, which is Europe's third-largest renewables player, said it expected a low-to mid-triple-digit million euro hit to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at its onshore wind/solar segment in 2021. The United States account for 38% of the roughly 9 gigawatts of installed renewables capacity RWE owns globally, making them the utility's largest market by that measure.

  • Man Who Allegedly Killed Okla. Grandfather, Granddaughter Is Now a Suspect in Killing of Another Woman

    Andrea Blankenship, 41, was killed on the same street as victims Leon Pye, 67, and Pye's granddaughter Kaeos Yates, 4

  • Laverne Cox on transgender dating stigmas: 'There’s a lot of misunderstanding'

    The actress and activist says it “feels divine” celebrating her new relationship and opens up about the stigmas around men who date trans women.

  • Texas crisis has governor facing big backer: energy industry

    As frozen Texas reels under one of the worst electricity outages in U.S. history, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor. “It's almost like a murder suspect blaming their right hand for committing the crime," said Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. Like most of the state's 30 million residents, Talarico's power is controlled by grid managers at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which Abbott again laid into Thursday after more than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

  • Former Sen. Bob Dole and Republican elder statesman, 97, announces he has advanced lung cancer

    The former presidential candidate and elder Republican statesman from Kansas will start treatment on Monday, according to a statement Thursday.

  • U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

    The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations. The guidelines instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on immigrants deemed national security and public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. "Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact," acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

  • California governor gets vaccine tour boost as recall looms

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the past two weeks doing a vaccination road show, traveling to inoculation sites to tout the state's rapidly improving coronavirus numbers and efforts to build an infrastructure to provide millions of shots every week. It's a good showcase for the governor who is barely two years into his first term but has seen his popularity fall and a recall election become increasingly likely. The six-stop tour serves the dual purpose of informing the public about his administration's vaccination efforts while presenting a campaign-friendly image of an in-charge executive.

  • Ted Cruz says he went to Cancun amid Texas crisis to be "good dad"

    The Republican senator returned home Thursday afternoon.

  • Former cult leader sentenced to 30 years for killing two toddlers

    Anna Elizabeth Young, who went by Mother Anna, pled no contest in the deaths of two victims both under age 3. Anna Elizabeth Young, who went by Mother Anna as the leader of the religious cult The House of Prayer for All People, was sentenced in the deaths of two toddlers. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young pled no contest to a charge of second-degree murder for killing Emon Harper, and also pled no contest to manslaughter for the deadly seizure of 2-year-old Katonya Jackson.

  • Fans return to Australian Open after lockdown ends

    Fans wearing masks returned to the Australian Open on Thursday to take in the Grand Slam's semi-finals after the completion of Melbourne's five-day lockdown to contain an outbreak of COVID-19. Officials recorded no new cases of the coronavirus in Victoria state on Thursday, as Melbourne residents were released from social distancing restrictions. Players competed at empty stadiums at Melbourne Park through the five-day lockdown but reduced capacity crowds of 7,477 have been permitted in each of Thursday's two sessions and the same number for the singles finals sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

  • A16z doesn't invest, it manifests

    Li Jin, who coined the term "passion economy," has closed her debut $13 million fund for startups within the same category. Off of $1 million in ARR, Circle has brought on $4 million in funding at a valuation north of $40 million.

  • Texas snowstorm, power outages are 'matter of life and death' for people with chronic illnesses, disabilities

    People with chronic conditions and people with disabilities will likely be disproportionately impacted by the power outages, advocates say.

  • Zuckerberg, Pichai, Dorsey Due Back for New Grilling in Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executives of Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter Inc. are set to testify in Washington next month as Congress gears up for a new round of scrutiny of giant technology companies.Two separate House committees on Thursday announced plans to examine the power of the major tech platforms. The three executives will testify in March, while a House antitrust panel announced hearings to consider legislation that could curb the companies’ dominance.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear virtually at a March 25 hearing before a House Energy and Commerce joint subcommittee hearing on online misinformation and disinformation.The hearings by the House antitrust panel, which are slated to start next week, stem from a 16-month investigation of the tech industry that determined companies like Google and Amazon.com Inc. are using their power to thwart competition in digital markets.“For too long, the dominance of a handful of gatekeepers online has wreaked havoc on competition, suppressed innovation, and weakened entrepreneurship,” Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who chairs the panel, said in a statement. “I pledged to undertake a series of legislative reforms to restore competition online and to strengthen the antitrust laws. I look forward to working on a bipartisan basis to do just that.”The hearings will kick off Thursday and focus on addressing gatekeeper power and lowering barriers to competition online, according to the committee. Additional hearings will look at modernizing antitrust laws used to police mergers and anticompetitve conduct.A committee spokeswoman said a list of witnesses wasn’t yet available.The House move to examine potential changes to antitrust laws comes as Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced legislation in the Senate to target large mergers and dominant companies.Zuckerberg and Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in November about content moderation and their role in political discourse.At that hearing, the chief executives were hit with Republican complaints that the companies silence conservatives, while Democrats expressed worries about the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech on the platforms. The companies have consistently denied any bias against conservatives or their viewpoints.The CEOs did say that companies should be more transparent about what kinds of posts they remove. Zuckerberg suggested that tech companies should have to meet certain standards for removing content as part of any changes to regulation.Zuckerberg and Pichai also testified before Cicilline’s panel last July, along with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook of Apple Inc., during a five-hour hearing into their market power.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

    Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".

  • Italy's new PM Draghi promises sweeping reforms, urges national unity

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Italians on Wednesday to pull together to help rebuild the country following the coronavirus pandemic and promised his new government would introduce sweeping reforms to revitalise the battered economy. In his maiden speech to parliament, the former head of the European Central Bank said his broad-based administration would throw all its efforts into defeating COVID-19, while looking to leave a stronger, greener nation for future generations. "Today we have, as did the governments of the immediate post-war period, the possibility, or rather the responsibility, to launch a new reconstruction," Draghi told the Senate, ahead of a mandatory confidence vote that he won by a huge margin.

  • Preschooler writes thank you note to Massachusetts sanitation workers

    A local sanitation worker discovered the note during one of his trash runs and says it was better than any money tip he could have gotten.

  • Trump calls McConnell a ‘dour, sullen’ political hack in scathing statement

    ‘He is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country.’ Former President Donald Trump has maintained a low profile since leaving Washington DC last month but on Tuesday he made time to declare war on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in the statement, per CNN.