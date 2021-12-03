Governor Stitt denies clemency to death row inmate Bigler Jobe "Bud" Stouffer II

Death row inmate Bigler Jobe "Bud" Stouffer II was denied clemency Friday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a recommendation that his sentence be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The denial means his execution will be carried out next week unless he gets a stay in court.

The execution is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Stouffer, 79, is facing execution for the fatal shooting of Putnam City elementary school teacher Linda Reaves on Jan. 24, 1985.

He claims he is innocent. His son on Wednesday delivered a petition to the governor's office asking Stitt to grant clemency.

Death row inmate Bigler Jobe Stouffer II speaks during his clemency hearing in front of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. The board voted 3-2 to recommend Stouffer for clemency.

Supporters said the petition had been signed 10,000 times.

Stouffer was convicted at his first trial and a retrial of murdering Reaves. He also was convicted at both trials of shooting homebuilder Doug Ivens with intent to kill.

Reaves was dating Ivens, who was in the middle of a divorce. Stouffer was dating Ivens' estranged wife.

Prosecutors alleged the motive for the shooting was a $2 million life insurance policy and that he staged the crime scene to make it look like a murder-suicide.

His plan fell through because Ivens survived.

Abraham Bonowitz holds petitions that were delivered to Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier this week asking him to grant clemency to Bigler "Bud" Jobe Stouffer II.

Ivens crawled to the phone after Stouffer shot him one final time, in the face, according to evidence in the case. Stouffer planted the gun in Reaves' hand before leaving.

He later told his girlfriend in a phone call that he was afraid she would go back to her husband and that he just went berserk, according to testimony.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency 3-2 last month after voicing concerns about an execution Oct. 28.

Stouffer had asked an Oklahoma City federal judge to delay his execution after filing his own legal challenge to the lethal injection procedure.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot refused. Stouffer then asked the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to delay his execution.

The Oct. 28 execution was the first in more than six years in Oklahoma. The execution next week, if carried out, will be the second.

Media witnesses reported inmate John Marion Grant threw up on the gurney and convulsed repeatedly after the first of three drugs was administered.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer denied clemency