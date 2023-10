Oct. 2—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the Governor's Office announced Monday.

"She is experiencing some minimal symptoms and will continue working virtually throughout this week," a news release states.

This is the third time Lujan Grisham has tested positive for the virus. She first tested positive in August 2022, and did so again that November.

