Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike to Speak at the 2020 Milken Institute Asia Summit | December 8 - 10

Governor Koike is scheduled for a one-on-one fireside chat session on Dec. 9

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute announced today that the Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike will join the 2020 Milken Institute Asia Summit for a virtual fireside chat.

Moderated by Kevin Lu, partner and Chairman of Asia of Partners group, the one-on-one conversation will take place Wednesday December 9, 8:00AM and can be watch at the Asia Summit virtual livestream. Joining Governor Koike at the Summit are key speakers including Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings; Heenam Choi, CEO of KIC; S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Republic of Singapore; Kevin Sneader, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company; Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil; and Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce. View the full speaker list here.

Governor Koike was Japan's first female defense minister and the first woman elected to govern Tokyo. She is expected to speak on Japan's recovery efforts including the path toward safely hosting the Olympics next year, and her plans to position Tokyo as a global hub for business and finance.

"It is our privilege to host Governor Koike at this year's Milken Institute Asia Summit. Her participation is a testament to the Institute's role in convening global leaders that take action toward building meaningful lives and expanding access to opportunity," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center.

Kotaro Tamura, Adjunct Professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Milken Institute Asia Fellow, added: "Building upon the partnerships and productive discussions from the Milken Institute's Japan Symposium, I am honored that Governor Koike will join the Milken Institute Asia Summit and showcase how Japan is responding to COVID-19 and offer insights into its role as an international financial hub."

Tune in to Governor Koike's fireside chat at 8:00AM (SGT) on the Asia Summit livestream. For media registration at the Asia Summit, click here to register or contact Yeen Chong at ychong@milkeninstitute.org.

2020 Milken Institute Asia Summit (December 8-10, 2020)

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions. The theme of this year's Summit is "Reconnect and Reimagine", which will be taking place from December 8-10. The Asia Summit is available both virtually and in-person, as the first large-scale convening in a post-pandemic Singapore. View the agenda here.

Milken Institute Japan Symposium (Save the Date: April 1, 2021)

Join us on April 1, 2021 for the next Japan Symposium. This event will gather high-level executives from finance and business, and senior government officials from Japan, the United States, and the greater Asia-Pacific region. The programming of the event is designed to stimulate thoughtful dialogue and produce constructive partnerships that will strengthen Japan's role as a global financial center, creating actionable solutions to improve the lives of people and communities around the world.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities.

Media Contact
Yeen Chong
+65 9155 3107
ychong@milkeninstitute.org

SOURCE Milken Institute

