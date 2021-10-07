Governor unveils pandemic relief funding plan

Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced the plan for spending some $3.9 billion in federal pandemic relief funding provided to the state by the American Rescue Plan.

Lee developed the plan with a group that included legislative leaders and administration officials.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why it matters: The funding delivers a massive influx of cash for long-sought projects with statewide implications.

More than $1.3 billion is already set aside for water infrastructure.

$500 million is dedicated to improving broadband service.

By the numbers: Lee's plan also proposes funding several projects discussed with the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group he created last year to oversee COVID-related stimulus funds. A few items proposed under the plan:

$200 million for the construction of a new state health laboratory, which would upgrade services and allow for added capacity during emergencies. The Tennessean reports the existing laboratory was built 60 years ago as a tuberculosis lab.

$110 million to help hospitals increase staffing to handle surges in demand driven by COVID-19.

$275 million for external grants for businesses, nonprofits and other organizations hit by the pandemic. Organizations can apply online for funding.

$80 million to arts and culture nonprofits.

Yes, but: $494 million in federal funding for the state has yet to be allocated.

Lee's plan says that money would be doled out as more requests from state agencies are vetted.

What's next: After a public comment period this month, the accountability group will meet again to consider changes or additions to the plan.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.