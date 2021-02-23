Governor urges South Dakota AG to resign after fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday called on the state's attorney general to resign as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car.

Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, has indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign,” Noem said in a statement. She promised to release more details from the crash investigation.

Republican legislators are also weighing whether to impeach Ravnsborg if he does not step down.

The attorney general, who was elected to his first term in 2018, was driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser late on Sept. 12 when he struck and killed Boever, who was walking on the shoulder of the highway. Ravnsborg initially told authorities that he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal and said he searched the unlit area with a cellphone flashlight. He said he didn’t realize he had killed a man until the next day when he returned to the accident scene.

After an investigation that stretched over five months, prosecutors said they still had questions about the crash but were unable to file more serious criminal charges against Ravnsborg. They charged him with careless driving, driving out of his lane and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone.

Prosecutors found he was not using his phone at the time of the crash, but had been using it while driving about one minute before. The attorney general could face up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine on each charge, if convicted.

  • Elijah McClain investigators designed questions to help exonerate officers, independent report suggests

    A new independent investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora, Colorado, "offered stunning details into the countless missteps" leading up to and following the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who died following an altercation with police officers in August 2019, reports The Daily Beast. The report, which was not carried out with the intent of assessing whether misconduct occurred, concluded the three Aurora officers involved did not have any legal basis for confronting McClain, whom they placed in a carotid hold while he said he couldn't breathe. It also found that paramedics who arrived on scene failed to properly examine McClain before sedating him (even though he had passed out) with a dosage of ketamine that represented a "grossly inaccurate" estimation of his weight. In the aftermath of McClain's death, the report suggests internal police investigators failed to ask the officers involved basic questions, instead seemingly designing their interrogation to "elicit specific exonerating 'magic language' found in court settings ... In addition, the report of the Major Crime Unit stretched the record to exonerate the officers rather than present a neutral version of the facts. It is hard to imagine any other persons involved in a fatal incident being interviewed as these officers were." One of the three officers was fired from the force, while the other two were placed on "non-enforcement" duties, though they have not faced any criminal charges. Read more at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsDavid Perdue decides against 2022 Senate runDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • Georgia Republican Perdue will not seek Senate return in 2022

    Former Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, who lost his seat last month in a hotly contested run-off election, said on Tuesday he will not run again in 2022 against newly-elected Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The 71-year-old former businessman ruled out a comeback only a week after he filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and said he was considering another run for the Senate. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said in a statement on Twitter.

  • Biden on reaching 500,000 US Covid deaths: ‘We must not become numb to the sorrow’

    In a somber address, the president urged Americans to overcome their political divides and follow health guidelines Joe Biden, his wife, Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, attend a ceremony at the White House to mark 500,000 US Covid deaths. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters In a somber address to the nation as the US surpassed half a million coronavirus deaths on Monday, Joe Biden urged the country to unify in its battle against the virus. “I ask all Americans to remember those we lost and those we left behind. But as we all remember, I also ask us to act, to remain vigilant, to stay socially distanced, to mask up, get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” the president said in his address from the White House. Biden used the speech to urge Americans to overcome partisanship and follow public health guidelines as his administration races to distribute vaccines and end the pandemic. Biden has previously been criticized as too cautious in setting goals for vaccine distribution, but the administration has said it has increased vaccination rates to 1.7m a day, and is on track to surpass its goal of delivering 100m shots within the first 100 days of the administration. The president’s speech on Monday, however, did not focus on metrics. Instead, Biden focused on the loss Americans have felt because of the pandemic and the larger theme of coming together – something Biden emphasized throughout his campaign. “We must end the politics of misinformation that’s divided families, communities and the country; that’s cost too many lives already,” Biden continued in his speech. “It’s not Democrats or Republicans who are dying from the virus. It’s our fellow Americans, it’s our neighbors. It’s our friends, our mothers, our fathers, our daughters, husbands, wives. We have to fight this together as one people, as the United States of America. That’s the only way we’re going to beat this virus, I promise you.” Biden’s speech was bookended by solemn rituals to honor the 500,000 deaths. Ahead of his address, the National Cathedral rang its bells 500 times; afterwards, the president joined the first lady, Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, outside the White House, where they observed a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles. The Biden administration’s approach to addressing the pandemic is markedly different from the Trump administration’s. Where Trump routinely brushed off the severity of the virus, the Biden team have hosted multiple events to acknowledge its severity, including a primetime address, a memorial ceremony, and a moment of silence. Biden and his team have stressed the importance of remembering how dire the pandemic is. “As a nation, we can’t accept such a cruel fate. While we’ve been fighting this pandemic for so long, we have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow,” Biden said. The US has recorded the worst death toll of any country in the world, but there are promising signs ahead.. Hospitalizations have declined more than 50% nationwide in the past month, and, as of Sunday, more than 13% of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Biden’s speech spoke to this optimism, saying that America and the world would overcome the pandemic. “Let this not be a story of how far we fell, but how far we climbed back up. We can do this,” Biden said. “This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again and as we do we’ll remember each person we’ve lost, the lives they’ve lived, the loved ones they’ve left behind. We will get through this, I promise you.”

  • Dating-app con artists are scamming singles up to $900,000 with elaborate fake relationships

    2020 has been the most lucrative year yet for dating-app scammers, according to a Federal Trade Commission Report.

  • Woman throws ‘elaborate party’ for her pet bunnies

    Maeve Nguyen launched The Bunny Fiesta, where she caters elaborate parties for her two rabbits. The post Woman throws ‘elaborate party’ for her pet bunnies appeared first on In The Know.

  • City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

    The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver released Monday criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man and the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened. The investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora found “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain in August 2019 after someone reported him as suspicious. “Forgive me ... you all are phenomenal, you are beautiful,” McClain said at one point, the report said.

  • Wife of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' appears in U.S. court charged with ties to Sinaloa cartel

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, made her initial appearance in a federal court in Washington on Tuesday on charges of helping her husband run his drug empire. Coronel, 31, a former beauty queen, was arrested at the Dulles International Airport on Monday. "This defendant worked closely with the command and control structure of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa cartel," a lawyer for the government said during the virtual hearing on Tuesday.

  • Food fight: Meat-free school meals spark furor in France

    By taking meat off the menu at school canteens, the ecologist mayor of one of France's most famously gastronomic cities has kicked up a storm of protest and debate as the country increasingly questions the environmental costs of its meaty dietary habits. In its place: a meatless four-course meal that Lyon City Hall says will be quicker and easier to serve to children who, because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be kept apart during lunch to avoid infections. City Hall insists that the meatless meals are temporary and that school canteens will again offer meat options when social distancing rules are relaxed and children once again have more time to dwell on their food choices and to eat.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.

  • Scotland to see 'substantial reopening' of economy from April 26, says Nicola Sturgeon

    Plans to ease lockdown earlier were axed after Sage warning The key dates revealed for easing restrictions in England Sir Graham Brady: We surrendered our freedom to lockdown – never again Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon's husband of trying to imprison him Coronavirus latest news: No guarantee England will end restrictions on June 21, Boris Johnson warns Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Scotland is set for a "substantial reopening" of the economy from the last week of April, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she confirmed her update roadmap out of lockdown. The First Minister told MSPs Scotland would readopt the five tiered system, which would see sectors such as non-essential retail reopen from April 26. The stay at home restriction will be lifted from April 5. She said: "It is therefore from the last week of April that we would expect to see phased but significant reopening of the economy, including non-essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers. "And, of course, the more of us who are vaccinated and the more we all stick by the rules now, the faster that safe pace is likely to be - if we all stay in this together, our progress will be greater." There would have to be "some trade-offs for a period, for example on international travel", she added. "I am as confident as I can be that the indicative, staged timetable that I have set out today - from now until late April when the economy will start to substantially reopen - is a reasonable one." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Group Is Stealing Performance Cars From Carolina Dealerships

    Police are on the hunt for these men before they strike again…

  • Virginia lawmakers vote to remove segregationist's statue

    A statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr., who served as Virginia's governor and a U.S. senator, will be removed from the state capitol grounds under a bill that won bipartisan final approval from lawmakers Tuesday. Byrd, a Democrat, ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration. “Racism and its symbols, obvious and subtle, have no place in this new Virginia decade,” Del. Jay Jones, the chief sponsor of the bill, said in a statement after the vote.

  • Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

    The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.

  • TikTok users blown away by man’s ‘incredible’ iPhone organization hack: ‘Wait, this is real?’

    A new TikTok hack is showing users how to move apps on an iPhone much faster than the “traditional” way.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Catcher preview

    J.T. Realmuto is in a class by himself when it comes to fantasy catchers. Dalton Del Don makes the case for picking the only star at the position and reveals some draft values.

  • India-China dispute: Blogger detained for demeaning soldier 'heroes'

    The blogger, who has 2.5 million followers, is just one of six detained for remarks on the border clash.

  • Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

    This year's commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Rev. Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian, attorney Bruce Boynton and Lewis will be honored during the 56th annual commemoration of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten on Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge.

  • Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Muslims protested near the president's office demanding that the government allow people who die of COVID-19 to be buried instead of cremated. Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan will take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Khan is to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his two-day visit.

  • Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP in larger US shift

    A far-right senator who has rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party, showing how the GOP is taking a harder-line shift in some states and continuing to support former President Donald Trump. The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in Oregon, where Democrats dominate the Legislature, governor's office and other statewide offices.

  • India's richest family is planning to build the world's largest zoo, and the 280-acre project has already sparked a protest by animal activists

    Activists protested the Ambanis' acquisition of two black panthers from a state-run zoo.