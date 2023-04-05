Governor wants lawmakers to take up assault weapons ban in 2024

Apr. 5—After failing to get several major gun-control measures across the finish line during this year's 60-day legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday she plans ask lawmakers to reconsider a ban on assault weapons in New Mexico next year.

"I have committed to Rep. [Andrea] Romero that I have every intention of putting an assault weapons ban on the call in the 30-day session," the governor said during a news conference at the Capitol.

"I'm expecting to get that done," she added.

Romero, a Santa Fe Democrat who sponsored during the 60-day session an unsuccessful bill to ban the possession, use and transfer of assault weapons, said the intent isn't an "all-out ban" but responsible use.

"How can we get these guns registered? How can we understand who has them and where they are? You can keep them. We just need to know about it," she said.

"We want to know that whomever has these weapons [is] using them safely and for a purpose that we welcome in New Mexico, which could be recreational, could be Olympic training, could be these other things," she said. "But where they're being used right now and really abused is in these mass shootings, and how can we prevent that?"

Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email Lujan Grisham "believes unequivocally that public officials have a responsibility to do everything in their power to curb the scourge of gun violence — especially in an absence of action at the federal level — which is why she is committed to bringing this bill back up next year."

In the interim, she wrote, the Lujan Grisham administration will work with legislators and stakeholders to continue building support for the legislation.

Some lawmakers have questioned the constitutionality of such legislation.

Sen. Joe Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he plans to explore the subject this year.

If he chairs the interim Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee, Cervantes said he would have a "full hearing" on the constitutionality of such a ban.

"I would also use the opportunity to challenge those who promote such a ban to" define an assault weapon, he said.

"That's the first question I would ask anybody who's telling you we're going to ban assault weapons," he said.

The governor announced she would ask lawmakers to reconsider an assault weapons ban when asked about a bill the Legislature passed this year that paves the way for funding security improvements at schools.

"I think we need more security measures in our schools, and I'm looking for a variety of opportunities even with some of the more generic funding in the capital bills about how that might move itself into better cameras, places were we do drop-offs and pickups that we know are a bit safer," Lujan Grisham said.

"If you aren't still reeling from the elementary school shooting in Tennessee, I don't understand, I don't understand where you are," she said, referring to the March 27 shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead.

The shooter, a former student at the school where the shooting took place, was shot and killed by police. She was armed with two semiautomatic rifles and a 9 mm handgun during the attack, according to police.

Romero called the mass shooting in Nashville an atrocity and said Americans never know what horrifying event will take place next.

"I think we're just all in a place right now where we're really, really hoping that the future holds something different when it comes to these weapons that are doing so much harm to our communities," she said. "This is the most egregious sort of problem that we have in our country today that we haven't dealt with directly."

Lujan Grisham called for an assault weapons ban in her State of the State speech this year. While several bills to ban certain types of rifles or to limit magazine capacity were introduced during this year's session, none of them made it to a vote on the House or Senate floor.

Lawmakers this year did pass a bill penalizing people whose guns end up in the hands of children who use them to commit crimes, as well as one punishing "straw buyers" who purchase guns for people who can't legally have them, such as convicted felons.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

