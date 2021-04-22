Governor wants SC to plant 3 million pine trees to fight flooding. Will it work?

1 / 2

Governor wants SC to plant 3 million pine trees to fight flooding. Will it work?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sammy Fretwell
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Henry McMaster and his floodwater commission are touting an effort to plant more than 3 million pine trees they hope will soak up stormwater as more intense rainfall drenches South Carolina and increases flooding.

Some environmentalists and scientists who follow forestry and development issues say the initiative isn’t a bad idea, but the state also needs bolder efforts to address flooding, including development controls and efforts to slow the release of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

The initiative, dubbed “PowerPlantSC,’’ is attempting to plant loblolly pine tree seeds across the state as part of Earth Day.

Thousands of packets of seeds were being distributed to landowners, students, community groups and businesses in an effort to plant them by the end of Thursday, an effort state officials said is a first nationally. Seeds were to be put on both public and private land, an official said.

Tom Mullikin, a former hazardous waste industry lobbyist who now chairs the SC Floodwater Commission, is heading the effort.

“Many regions across the Palmetto State – not only our coastlines, but equally vulnerable areas hundreds of miles inland – have frequently experienced severe flooding stemming from record-heavy rainstorms, hurricanes, and tides, all of which threaten our state’s citizens, our property, and our way of life,’’ a Floodwater Commission statement said.

“The Floodwater Commission is organizing this historic planting event as a platform to bring attention to this issue of flooding and its causes while also offering solutions for easing its impact.’’

During a ceremony Thursday on the grounds of the governor’s mansion, McMaster and Mullikin planted a small live oak tree. The event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of politicians, state agency heads and business people.

“Today, we are celebrating our environment,’’ McMaster said.

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen, Clemson University President Jim Clements and Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Jeff Duncan, have previously spoken in favor of the mass tree planting.

Loblollies to be planted across the state are thirsty pines that could help absorb stormwater while soaking up carbon that contributes to climate change, Mullikin and supporters of the effort said. These pines are among the most common trees in South Carolina and anchor the state’s multi-billion dollar forest products industry.

The S.C. Forestry Commission is providing the more than 3 million loblolly pine seeds from its seed repository, spokesman Doug Wood said. They were packaged by inmates from the S.C. Department of Corrections. The initiative cost less than $50,000, not including the value of the seeds from the Forestry Commission, Mullikin said. The cost of the seeds was not immediately available.

Mullikin said the trees will be put in the ground across South Carolina, in every county, but he did not have more details. A map displayed at the event showed areas around Columbia, Greenville and Charleston had substantial participation in the pine-seed planting. People who received seeds were encouraged to plant them in low-lying areas, but not all of them were able to, Mullikin said.

Despite the effort, the Dogwood Alliance and the Chattooga Conservancy say there are better ways to control flooding – such as protecting wetlands from development and not clear-cutting native forests – than simply planting loblolly pine trees.

“The long and short is that tree planting in and of itself is not a bad thing, it’s just not the best way forward,’’ said Scot Quaranda, a spokesman for the Dogwood Alliance, a North Carolina-headquartered group that also tracks forest issues in South Carolina.

South Carolina should “throw some money at restoring the state’s wetlands, change logging practices in watersheds and near rivers, and protect more land,’’ Quaranda said.

Wetlands, which soak up stormwater and provide wildlife habitat, have dwindled in South Carolina since Colonial times and development patterns indicate that they continue to disappear as the state grows.

Developers, for instance, built more than 100,000 housing units, including houses and condominiums, near the ocean from 1990 to 2017, The State reported in 2019. About one-third of the state was composed of wetlands in the 1700s, but that has dropped to well under 25 percent today, according to federal estimates.

Quaranda and Nicole Hayler, director of the Chattooga Conservancy in Oconee County, said they were disappointed the initiative focuses on a single type of tree – the loblolly – instead of relying on a diversity of trees that also soak up stormwater.

Hayler noted many of South Carolina’s diverse native forests have been chopped down and replanted with loblollies, a fast-growing species of pine tree prized by the lumber industry. Pine plantations fuel the woods-products industry, but don’t always attract a diversity of wildlife.

Loblolly shortleaf pines cover nearly 6 million acres of the state’s land, according to the Forestry Commission. Overall, forests cover about 13 million acres, or more than two-thirds, of the state’s landscape.

“Anytime you plant just a flat out monoculture like this, you are definitely not addressing what should be done, which is to plant native forests,’’ Hayler said.

Hydrologist Tom Williams, a professor emeritus from Clemson University, said research has shown that loblolly pines are good at soaking up water. One study at a site in the Francis Marion National Forest showed the water table was lowered after loblollies were planted, he said. But Williams said other common species such as red maples and sweet gums, also are thirsty trees.

Skepticism of the Floodwater Commission effort isn’t the first since McMaster formed the panel about three years ago to address how to respond to flooding, an increasing problem in many South Carolina communities as the changing climate affects more people.

The commission has advocated protecting marshes and wetlands, which many people agree is a worthy goal. But it also has been criticized for providing recommendations that only react to problems, when environmentalists say the state also needs to look for ways to help curb carbon dioxide emissions that cause global warming.

South Carolina, for instance, has no overall climate plan and McMaster’s office has said the state doesn’t need one. Meanwhile, Democratic President Joe Biden held a climate summit Thursday and is pushing to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Steve Gilbert, a retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist, agreed the effort to plant loblolly pines should help control some of the flooding that parts of South Carolina are experiencing.

But Gilbert said the state should have considered a diversity of tree species for planting, in part to provide wildlife habitat and because other trees also can absorb stormwater.

Gilbert, among a group of scientists who previously questioned some of the Floodwater Commission’s findings, said one of the biggest problems with flooding is a failure to limit development in soggy areas. State and local governments need more controls on developing in soggy, high-risk areas, he said.

“These developers are just doing what we call fill-and-build development,’’ Gilbert said. “They are building in wetlands, building in floodplains.’’

Recommended Stories

  • Man spends more than year cleaning up trash on Los Angeles trail

    He estimates he picked up about 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of trash since May 2019.

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

    Anas Sarwar has admitted it is a “fair” to call him a hypocrite after he unveiled plans for an attack on private education despite sending his own children to a fee-paying school. Scottish Labour’s manifesto, published Thursday, calls for the charitable status of private schools to be revoked and for any public sector backing for them to end. The document states that such a policy would serve as “a contribution towards achieving a more socially just and inclusive society”. Mr Sarwar, the party leader, sends his own children to Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which he also attended, and currently charges annual fees of up to £12,924 per pupil. Asked whether he was a “hypocrite and humbug” for sending his own sons to a private school despite his own party presenting them as a force for social injustice, the father-of-three admitted criticism of him was valid. “I'm open about the fair question and the fair criticism that people make around the decision that my wife and I made for our children,” he said. “I want every child to have opportunity and that's why we put our education comeback plan at the heart of this manifesto. “There are different forms of inequality and prejudice that my children will face that other children won’t face, [but] that still means I accept the criticism around the choice I've made for my children's education.” Mr Sarwar also insisted that his support for the Union was “unequivocal” dispute pledging to “double down” on his attempt to win back support from pro-independence voters in the final fortnight of the Holyrood campaign. The manifesto includes a commitment not to support an independence referendum, warning a repeat vote would cause economic instability and “constitutional turmoil”. Mr Sarwar claimed the “political bubble” was wrong to focus on the constitution and that, despite failing to so far make a breakthrough in opinion polls, his plan to appeal across the constitutional divide was working. He was introduced at the manifesto launch by a business owner from Glasgow who said she was a lifelong SNP voter before switching to Labour. “I'll consider each issue on its merits,” Mr Sarwar said about potentially offering support to Nicola Sturgeon's SNP in the next parliament. “But does that mean I'm equivocating on the constitutional position? Absolutely not. I don't support independence, and I don't support a referendum.” Labour rebranded its manifesto a ‘national recovery plan’ and proposes handing every adult £75 to spend on high streets and offering state subsidised holidays in Scotland to boost the ailing tourism industry. The party did not propose immediate increases to income tax, however. It said if there is a need to raise revenues in the next term, rates should rise for those earning £100,000 or more. The better off could also be hit if Labour gets its way on council tax, which the party said should be scrapped and replaced with “a fairer alternative based on property values and ability to pay”.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion demolished by new owner

    ‘Symbolic power of destroying house of horrors cannot be overstated,’ says attorney representing around 50 alleged victims of convicted sex offender

  • Swiss authority to probe Credit Suisse over trading losses

    Switzerland’s financial markets authority said Thursday it is looking into possible penalties against Credit Suisse after the top-drawer bank announced “significant losses” linked to a U.S.-based hedge fund. The authority, FINMA, said it will require “various risk-reducing measures” and investigate “possible shortcomings in risk management” at Credit Suisse. The authority said it is appointing an outside agent to look into the issue.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • George Floyd death: Five key moments from the Derek Chauvin trial

    Here are key elements of a trial that gripped the US.

  • Anderson scores 2, Canadiens hold on to beat Oilers 4-3

    Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series. “We can’t wait around any longer, these games are way too important,” Anderson said. Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9).

  • China rebukes Australia for "Cold War mentality" after Belt and Road accords cancelled

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Thursday that it cancelled two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative because they were out of line with the federal government's foreign policy, which sees a "free and open Indo Pacific" as a key goal. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman responded by urging Australia to abandon its "Cold War mentality and ideological bias" and "immediately correct its mistakes and change course". The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.

  • Biden preparing to recognise Armenian genocide, risking backlash from Turkey

    He will be first US president to use word ‘genocide’ to describe killings of Armenians by Ottoman empire during First World War

  • Vanita Gupta: Senate narrowly confirms Biden’s pick for key Justice Department role

    New associate attorney general is first civil rights attorney in role overseeing US law enforcement

  • Earth Day 2021: Liver cancer didn't kill me — environmental pollution did

    My home growing up was a haven for crooks and toxic industries. Companies profited at the expense of citizens' health, including my own.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Nashville

    Looking to be as close as possible to all of the gems Nashville has to offer? This modern farmhouse, located in the heart of Music City, sits as close to Downtown as you can get and within walking distance of Historic Germantown, the North Gulch, and Nashville’s Farmers Market. Get it now! If your dream has always been to stay in an 100-year-old bungalow, look no further than this Nashville Airbnb.

  • Daunte Wright funeral — latest: GoFundMe for family raises $1m as Ma’Khia Bryant shooting details emerge

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out against Portland on Tuesday night and longer

    The sore right foot that sidelined the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard last week will knock him out of Tuesday night's game at Portland and beyond.

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison