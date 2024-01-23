Governor wants state colleges to begin sharing resources

Jan. 22—WILBURTON — Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt said he wanted two-year colleges like Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton to start having conversations about sharing programs and resources with other area colleges.

Stitt made the remarks during EOSC's Board of Regents meeting held Jan. 19 at the college.

"I'm trying to bring those conversations around the state where you guys can collaborate, work together, share resources," Stitt said.

The governor said he wants the conversations to begin after he looked at job degree programs across the state with some programs only having a handful of graduates each year.

"My point is, we don't need those at every single university around the state," Stitt said. "We just don't have the resources."

EOSC President Dr. Janet Wansick said during the meeting the college has started having conversations with Carl Albert State College in Poteau and how the two colleges can share services and resources.

Wansick said Carl Albert has shown interest in joining Eastern's study abroad program because their college does not have that opportunity for its students.

"They also don't have an agriculture program or music program," Wansick said. "So, we were talking about ways that we can have their students that might want to take some agriculture classes, or music classes as ways that we can partner."

The two colleges are currently sharing a criminal justice instructor. EOSC is also sharing a Human Resources director with Connors State College in Warner, Wansick told the Board of Regents.

The president said EOSC and CASC will work to create a memorandum of understanding after more conversations are had on what services each college can work forward with.

"Here's some things that we know that we can work together on that will work, and then how do we build that into a better partnership and relationship for southeastern Oklahoma and to provide continued access and success for our students," Wansick said.

Wansick said no matter what happens, EOSC will retain its identity with all board members reiterating that statement.

"We are Eastern, we've been here since 1908. We're the Mountaineers," Wansick said. "We have our identity, Carl Albert has its identity, and that's not being looked at to change at all."

Prior to making his remarks to the board, Stitt toured the campus of EOSC and thanked the college for its hospitality.

The board's next meeting will be held Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of EOSC's library.