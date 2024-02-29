Governor: Webber 'should be ashamed' for trying to pass blame on obelisk

Feb. 28—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is disputing Mayor Alan Webber's testimony during a deposition stemming from a lawsuit over the October 2020 toppling of the Plaza obelisk.

"Mayor Webber's remarks during his deposition amount to an egregious mischaracterization of our conversation," the governor said in a statement.

During his deposition, the mayor claimed Lujan Grisham advised him "not to try to solve the problem" when he reached out to her for input amid growing racial tensions over historical markers in Santa Fe, particularly the obelisk.

Also known as the Soldiers' Monument, the obelisk had long been a source of controversy and was deemed racist by Native Americans and others over an inscription stating it was dedicated, in part, to the "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians."

"She said it was unsolvable, and that I shouldn't presume that I could take it upon myself to rectify hundreds of years of history that were hard to untangle," the mayor said, according to the transcript of his hours-long deposition Feb. 7.

In response to a story about the mayor's deposition published Tuesday in The New Mexican, the governor said when he called asking for advice, she "advised caution and sensitivity as [Webber] navigated this emotionally charged controversy that inflames intense passions among Santa Feans."

"Instead of leading on this issue, Mayor Webber is attempting to pass the buck and spread blame," Lujan Grisham said. "That gets us nowhere, and he should be ashamed of himself for not owning his inaction when asked about it. There is an obvious leadership problem at the City of Santa Fe."

Bernie Toon, a senior city adviser, initially wrote in an email Wednesday the city would provide a response to the governor's statement. He later said in a phone call, "We're not going to have any comment."

The mayor's 112-page deposition was released late Sunday by the Spanish fraternal organization Union Protectíva de Santa Fé, which filed a lawsuit in June 2021 accusing Webber of violating the New Mexico Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act by bowing to pressure from Native rights groups by calling for the removal of the obelisk and other controversial monuments in the summer of 2020 without first engaging in "all possible planning to protect the site" and finding a "feasible alternative."

The lawsuit seeks to force the city to restore the obelisk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

