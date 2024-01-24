Governor's 6-year road plan includes widening of I-75

Jan. 24—The governor's proposal for the Department of Transportation's 6-Year Road Plan could affect several areas of Laurel County, including the continued widening of Interstate 75 between London and Corbin.

The news came from Governor Andy Beshear on Friday and outlined several Laurel projects. Those specifically were listed as beginning in the fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30 of the next year. Projects listed for FY 2025 are:

—A .10 mile area on KY 2041 (Glenview Road) for installation of a guard rail. Cost estimate is $22,000.

—Installation of a guard rail on KY 312 for a distance of 0.06 miles and cost of $13,000.

—Installation of a guard rail for 0.08 miles on KY 312 at a cost of $17,000.

—A guard rail on another section of KY 312 for 0.04 miles with a cost of $8,000.

—Address roadway of Hal Rogers Parkway from milepoint 8.800 to 10.593 at a cost of $560,000.

In 2026, KY 192 will be the center of improvement with a plan set to improve the roadway from milepoint 20.2 to 22.041. That project is estimated at $5,500,000.

Another project for that year will be installation of guard rail along KY 363 from milepoint 6.180 to 6.220 at a cost of $8,000.

More guard rails will be installed along KY 363 from mile points 2.780 to 3.450 as well, for another $142,000 investment.

The 2027 and 2028 FY reflects no projects on the outlined road plan, but the 2029 FY will bring a construction on the Rockcastle bridge at KY 490 at the border of Laurel and Rockcastle counties. That project is listed at a cost of $193,752.

Two other bridge projects are listed for the 2030 year. Those include a 0.02 section of KY 472 at the Rockcastle River at a cost of $1,122,000. The other is a bridge project at KY 552 at the Little Laurel River — a 0.01 section that will cost $670,956.

A 4.63 miles of Hal Rogers Parkway will also get some rehab, with $3,211,514 allocated for a resurfacing project in 2030.

Larger projects around the state include:

—Construct a new access road in McCracken County to the Ohio River Megapark;

—Widen Interstate 75 to six lanes at Corbin in Whitley and Laurel counties;

—Four-lane U.S. Highway 27 from north of Lancaster to Kentucky Highway 34 in Garrard County;

—Reconstruct Kentucky Highway 115 from the Industrial Park near Pembroke to Interstate Highway 24 in Christian County;

—Replace the R.J. Corman railroad overpass on North Broadway in Fayette County.

The 6-Year Plan includes more than 1,300 projects and include installation of guard rails, taking care of existing roads and bridges and improving Kentucky's overall transportation systems. The first set of those will be approved to the Kentucky legislature in the 2024 session, which is currently going on.

To enhance highway safety, the plan includes $14.45 million in the biennium to install approximately 65 miles of guardrail across Kentucky. Nearly half of these roughly 200 projects are in Eastern Kentucky, a region known for steep slopes and curvy roads. For example, Harlan County has 10 projects totaling nearly 10 miles of guardrail.

In the spirit of keeping assets in a state of good repair, the plan proposes $5 million per year to repair rest areas. It also includes $10 million per year to expand truck parking at interstate rest areas to offer drivers a safe place off the highway to recharge.

Inflationary pressures across the construction industry have increased costs, further stretching available dollars. Approximately 40% of highway plan funds are directed to investments in existing highway pavements, guardrails and bridges.

Complementing the highway plan, Gov. Beshear's state budget proposal included $50 million in general funds to repair local bridges and a $300 million investment to speed action on the Mountain Parkway and I-69 ORX projects. In 2022, $250 million of general funds were appropriated to enhance state matching funds for the state's three mega projects.

"Kentuckians everywhere won when we successfully earned $1.63 billion in federal grants for the Brent Spence Bridge project thanks to that $250 million investment," said Secretary Gray. "With teamwork from legislators, we hope to repeat this winning investment strategy by showing we have skin in the game to get these priority projects done."

"This plan blends data-informed recommendations and our values of taking care of our people by keeping roads and bridges safe for Kentucky families," said Gov. Beshear. "It also includes funding to move forward on long-awaited, transformative projects that support a strong economy, like four-laning the Mountain Parkway, constructing a Brent Spence companion bridge with no tolls and building a new I-69 bridge."

The recommended highway plan is based on anticipated revenues of $8.65 billion through 2030 — $7.7 billion in federal-aid highway program funding and the required state match plus $950 million in anticipated state road fund revenues. During the 2024 General Assembly, funding for the first two years of the highway plan will be authorized.

The plan includes almost $600 million yearly in state and federal funding to address pavement and bridge repairs. Kentucky owns and maintains over 9,000 bridges and over 63,000 lane-miles of pavement. That's the seventh-largest bridge system and eighth-largest pavement system in the nation.

"Our first-things-first approach to keep infrastructure safe and sound demonstrates responsible stewardship," said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. "While a significant portion of the plan focuses on addressing pavement and bridge needs, we're proud of our work to ensure regionally diverse projects that support economic development."