Governor's budget includes 10% hike in public school aid. Inside her NY spending plan.

Chris McKenna, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
·5 min read

New York would increase its total funding for public schools by 10% to more than $34 billion under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul that would end a longstanding conflict over unfair aid distributions.

That aid increase was part of a $227 billion state budget Hochul presented Wednesday, the opening round of negotiations with state lawmakers over two months. The Senate and Assembly will hold hearings on Hochul's plan, release their own proposals and adopt a final budget by around April 1 when the next fiscal year begins.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

Her proposal would fully fund − for the first time − the amounts the state is legally obliged to send school districts in the form of foundation aid, their largest funding stream from Albany. Hochul had agreed in a 2021 court settlement to comply with that obligation in the upcoming budget.

She also proposed the following education measures:

  • $250 million in funding for tutors to address learning gaps caused during the pandemic, particularly in math and reading for students in grades 3 to 8.

  • Allowing more charter schools to open in New York City by lifting the city's limit and making available the charters of schools that had closed. The statewide cap of 343 charter schools would remain intact.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

That combination of ideas prompted mixed reactions from New York State United Teachers, the union representing 600,000 public-school teachers, and the Alliance for Quality Education, an organization that fought to increase funding for schools with predominantly Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Both groups cheered the aid increase and blasted the boost for New York City charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately owned and run.

"Charters exclude students who don’t fit their business model, and they operate without input from the public or accountability to taxpayers," NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said in a statement. "Where public schools unite our communities, charter schools fracture them.”

Minimum wage tied to inflation?Gov. Hochul's minimum wage plan could put money back in New Yorkers' pockets. Here's how

Cutting utility costs in NY:How Kathy Hochul plans to cut costs for New Yorkers who can't afford heat, electricity

Funding proposed to buoy hospitals, nursing homes

Hospitals and nursing homes would get more public funding through an increase in their Medicaid reimbursement rates, though not as much as they hoped. Hochul proposed raising those rates by 5%, well below the 10% and 20% rate hikes they reportedly had sought.

Medicaid, the publicly funded health insurance program, is one of the state's biggest expenses and would rise to nearly $28 billion under her plan. Enrollment is expected to climb to a peak by June with roughly 7.9 million New Yorkers covered, about 40% of the population.

The Empire Center for Public Policy, a conservative Albany think tank, cheered the potential addition of up to 85 charter schools in New York City, but panned the increases in Medicaid and school funding and painted Hochul's budget as fiscally irresponsible.

"The net result will be to push New York further down the road to even higher taxes,” said Tim Hoefer, the Empire Center's CEO and president.

Hochul's vision for housing boom:How Kathy Hochul plans to speed home building in NY — and the resistance she'll face

Kathy Hochul doubles down on housing

Hochul's budget filled in details of plans that she announced in her State of the State speech three weeks earlier.

It contained, for example, a set of policies to try to spur construction of 800,000 homes over the next 10 years, double the amount built in the last decade. Her strategy includes requiring each municipality to meet growth targets − 3% more homes in three years in the downstate area, 1% upstate − and to rezone for dense housing around train and subway stations.

Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, left, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, listen to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul present her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.
Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, left, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, listen to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul present her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

Hochul has made her housing proposal a centerpiece of her agenda, a key strategy for driving down costs for New Yorkers and boosting the economy by ensuring that workers have available housing they can afford.

"The whole objective is so families can stay in New York, kids can raise their own families where they grew up," she said in her budget speech. "Employers don't have to worry about whether or not there's going to be employees in a community to have a place to live so people can access high quality, good paying jobs, and realize their own dreams."

What other measures did Kathy Hochul propose?

As she forecast in her State of the State speech, Hochul is proposing another adjustment to the state's controversial 2019 bail reforms. She said she wants to clarify for judges when they can order defendants held on bail by eliminating the requirement that they use the "least restrictive means" to ensure they return to court.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives to present her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives to present her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

Other proposals included:

  • A set of proposals to strengthen mental health services by opening more psychiatric hospital beds and building supportive housing for people with mental illnesses. Hochul's goal is to add 1,000 beds and 3,500 housing units.

  • A hike in the state tax on cigarettes by $1 to $5.35 a pack, more as a smoking deterrent than a revenue booster.

  • A three-year extension of a temporary increase in the corporate tax rate on business earning more than $5 million a year. That increase was due to expire at the end of this year.

  • An increase of an already-unpopular payroll tax on businesses in New York City and seven surrounding counties served by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. That tax hike was among Hochul's proposals to shore up revenue for the MTA, financially devastated by the plunge in ridership during the pandemic.

  • $200 million to offer monthly discounts on electricity bills to an estimated 800,000 New Yorkers who earn less than the statewide income but don't qualify for an existing discount.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Kathy Hochul budget proposal hikes NY aid to public schools 10 percent

Recommended Stories

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Chinese corn mill in North Dakota deemed ‘significant threat’ by US Air Force

    The construction of a Chinese-owned corn mill in North Dakota will likely be halted after the U.S. Air Force flagged it as a “significant threat to national security.” Fufeng Group, an MSG and xanthan gum manufacturer based in Shandong province, China, previously bought 370 acres of farmland in Grand Forks through its American subsidiary. The city council approved the company’s $700 million proposal to build the mill last year, citing economic development success.

  • Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

    "The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.

  • Inmate Humiliates Russia’s Shadow Army by Casually Taking Cab Home

    Spencer Platt/GettyPrisoners recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine seem to be increasingly realizing they’ve been duped, and that no one ever counted on bringing them back alive.One inmate recruited by the group back in November has absconded from his team in Ukraine’s Luhansk region and fled to Russia by bus and ride-sharing app, where he says he is now hiding out in fear of revenge.“We thought we’d be equal with the hired fighters, that we wouldn’t be any different, but in rea

  • Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for accidentally appearing to admit that an affair with her 'happened a long time ago'

    Daniels tweeted a snarky rebuttal after Trump on January 31 called her a "horseface" on Truth Social.

  • Wagner troops wouldn't 'stop coming' and climbed over bodies of dead comrades like something out of a 'zombie movie,' says Ukrainian soldier

    The soldier told CNN he fought waves of these mercenaries for 10 hours in a fierce battle for the town of Bakhmut.

  • ‘It really disturbs me to say this, but I think I agree with Larry.’ Paul Krugman is with his frenemy Larry Summers on the inflation fight.

    Both economists think the U.S. Federal Reserve is just as likely to overestimate inflation as underestimate it.

  • Chicago Is Seeking Its Own Jamie Dimon After Griffin’s Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- As Chicago struggles with rising crime and high-profile corporate departures, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a message for business leaders: It’s time to be a cheerleader for their city. Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a B

  • I helped balance the federal budget in the 1990s – here's just how hard it will be for the GOP to achieve that same rare feat

    Bill Clinton, at right, oversaw the first balanced budget since 1969, with some help from a bipartisan deal with Newt Gingrich. AP Photo/Doug MillsKevin McCarthy reportedly promised many things to Republican hardliners en route to clinching his job as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. One of them was a “balanced budget” in 10 years. As part of that plan, Republicans are demanding substantial spending cuts and budget reforms in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling this year – putting

  • George Santos loses his cool with OAN reporter after being questioned about the sincerity of his apology for campaign lies

    The New York Republican is facing mounting pressure over his many false claims, even from right-wing media outlets like OAN.

  • GOP House Member Eric Burlison Makes Unbelievable Holocaust Comparison

    The freshman lawmaker is the latest conservative to swing and miss in trying to connect a recent event to the Nazi effort to exterminate Jews.

  • Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew

    When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the

  • Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

    As Russian troops continue military operations in the then more-than-four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers were flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba. Also Read: Putin's

  • Putin says military must stop Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions

    Putin was addressing a government meeting about restoring destroyed housing and infrastructure in regions of southwest Russia that border Ukraine. Ukraine does not claim responsibility for strikes inside Russian territory but has described them as "karma" for Moscow's invasion, which has razed Ukrainian cities and systematically targeted the country's energy infrastructure, leaving people frequently without power and water in the depths of winter.

  • School District’s ‘Racist’ Dirty Snowman Post Has Community Crying WTF

    ANDY BUCHANANMembers of a small New York community are furious at their local school for sharing a painfully tone-deaf social media post in which a dirty snowman was praised for its “diversity.”The Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted an image on Tuesday of three elementary-aged students proudly standing behind a snowman they had built, local radio station WRRV reported. In the photo, the snowman has been constructed with three large mounds of snow with what appears to be quite a bit

  • Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance

    A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hour-long debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it.

  • Hochul Wants a Payroll Tax Boost to Fund NYC Subways, Transit

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Kathy Hochul wants to increase a payroll tax on businesses in the New York City area served by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s network of subways, buses and commuter rail lines to help fix the transit agency’s operating deficits.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billi

  • The first hour of a GOP-led House committee's meeting was a food fight over saying the Pledge of Allegiance

    "I can't believe we're having this debate," one Republican said. The spat signals likely showdowns to come in the GOP-led Judiciary Committee.

  • MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

    Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately

  • Do Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare? Sen. Thom Tillis says those questions are based on ‘a false premise.’

    Tillis said he supports setting up Social Security and Medicare systems that he, “as a person with almost 40 years of business background, can look at the numbers and say, ‘This is a promise we can keep.'” His business experience includes stints with companies such as IBM (IBM) and PwC. Potential reductions to major federal entitlement programs have been a hot topic in recent days, with President Joe Biden and other Democrats criticizing Republicans over the issue.