'Governors need clarity:' States get a jump on Trump task force with talks on economic reopening

WASHINGTON – Democratic governors in the Northeast are getting the jump on President Donald Trump's efforts to take charge of reopening parts of the country to blunt the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The day before Trump was set to announce a new task force focused on that issue, the governors of six states hit early by the coronavirus announced they're creating their own working group to develop a coordinated response to gradually lifting the states’ stay at home orders.

The governors said they'd been given the primary responsibility for handling the crisis and if Trump wants to change the rules now, he needs to improve the federal government's performance.

“If it’s your authority to open, why wasn’t it your authority to close? And when you say open, what does that mean?” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Governors need clarity. That’s what they need.”

In a separate announcement, the Democratic governors of California, Oregon and Washington state likewise said they’re working together on a “shared approach for reopening our economies.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his daily briefing that he will announce Tuesday a plan to ease social distancing restrictions.

Trump, who is eager to reopen the nation, maintains he has "absolute authority" to do so. But experts say the decision will ultimately be made by governors.

"It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons," Trump tweeted Monday. "With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!"

Trump is set to announce a new task force Tuesday that will examine whether the administration should extend federal social distancing guidelines past May or attempt to reopen parts of the country.

The Northeast governors' task force will begin working Tuesday. Participants include the top health official from each state, the head of economic development and the top aides to the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island. The group may be expanded to include other states.

The governors gave no specific timetable for when the easing of restrictions would begin but Cuomo said "it has to be within weeks."

"We want it ASAP but we want it smart," he said.

More than 40 states have imposed statewide stay-at-home orders for their entire population, according to the National Governors Association.

“Seeing as how we had the responsibility for closing the state down, we probably have the primary responsibility for opening it up," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “We’re now ready to go into the next step, which is to start moving back to some sense of the new normal.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, is not part of the Northeast governors' group.

Spokesman Terry MacCormack said the governor is communicating with other states in the region. But Massachusetts, he added, is focused on expanding testing, ensuring hospital capacity, sufficient protective gear for health care workers and encouraging residents to follow guidance on social distancing and good hygiene.”

Governors of both parties have highlighted problems with the Trump's view that the federal government serves as the backup to states, rather than taking the lead in the crisis. They’ve made repeated calls for a more cohesive national strategy, including a centralized process of distributing the life-saving supplies so states are not bidding against each other and the federal government.