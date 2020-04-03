For governors, the coronavirus is a test, from its deadly toll to dealing with Trump

For governors, too, the coronavirus has been a test.

They find themselves rallying an anxious public, bidding against one another for scarce ventilators on the open market and sometimes scrapping with the president over what the federal government should and has delivered.

More than any other elected official, governors have been making the on-the-ground decisions that will determine the lives and, in some cases, the deaths of Americans during this pandemic. They are responsible for deciding when stay-at-home orders are issued to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have scrambled to try to ensure adequate medical treatment is going to be available when it does spread.

That has put them in a national spotlight that has burnished the reputations of some – Mike DeWine of Ohio, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Gavin Newsom of California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan – and subjected others to caustic scrutiny. Some have found themselves both praised and pilloried.

Whitmer, elected governor in 2018, has been surprised by the limits of the federal role in the crisis.

"COVID-19 doesn't respect state boundaries; it doesn't observe partisan lines," she said in an interview with USA TODAY. "Having a more cohesive national strategy, I think, is something that I would have expected, and that [lack] is creating a unique challenge for us to get our arms around COVID-19."

States vs. COVID-19: They're playing an outsized role, but they are far from united

In responding to crises from hurricanes to mass shootings, governors are typically important figures, but they have become more central in this one because the president has chosen not to exert all the authority he could.

Trump hasn't imposed a national shutdown order, leaving a patchwork of regulations across the country. He has only reluctantly and narrowly triggered the Defense Production Act that would order companies to produce scarce materials. The federal government hasn't taken charge of the medical supply chain despite pleas from governors in both parties to take control of procurement and distribution.

The step back is deliberate. Trump says he wants to give the states "flexibility" on whether to issue stay-at-home orders. Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, has repeated a mantra that the administration's approach is "locally executed, state managed and federally supported."

The result: Never in modern times has any governor had to handle a bigger or more deadly crisis, one that is also stressing the global economy and straining the nation's health care system. More than 6,000 Americans have died, a number that doesn't yet show signs of leveling off, and a record 6.6 million Americans filed this week for unemployment insurance.

US coronavirus map: Tracking the outbreak

"Ninety days after I became governor, I was faced with the riots in Baltimore, where we called up 4,000 members of the National Guard and a thousand police officers," Hogan, who is also chair of the National Governors Association, said in an interview with USA TODAY. "This is like 10 times more than that every single day. It's like a hurricane hits all 50 states that keeps coming and keeps increasing intensity with each and every day."

He said some of the decisions being made – to close schools, shut down businesses, impose quarantines, erect emergency hospitals and blow up state budgets – would have been unimaginable only a month ago.

Enforcing the shutdown: Officials grapple with stay-at-home orders, social distancing

Is there a cost to candor?

President Trump has criticized some governors who have questioned his administration's handling of the coronavirus. More

One of the decisions: Whether to criticize Trump.

Governors who have publicly faulted the federal government for not delivering enough help or the right help have found themselves the target of the president's bully pulpit. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, the first state to record a coronavirus outbreak and death, in an early tweet thanked Pence for his help but added that "our work would be more successful if the Trump administration stuck to the science and told the truth."