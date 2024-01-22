Governor's defense against ethics complaint: He didn't know a lobbyist paid for his lunch

Katherine Gregg, Providence Journal
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Dan McKee's defense lawyer contends he cannot be guilty of a "knowing and willful" ethics violation because he had no clue that a lobbyist had paid for his fundraising lunch at the Capital Grille last January with top executives from the Philadelphia firm hired to redevelop the Cranston Street Armory.

It's a somewhat novel but potentially winning argument for the Democratic governor facing a potential decision Tuesday by the state Ethics Commission on the complaint that state GOP chair Joe Powers lodged against him.

The complaint is one of three up for potential Ethics Commission votes on Tuesday, all centering on the McKee administration's interactions with Scout Ltd., the urban design firm the McKee administration hired last June to come up with a reuse plan for the abandoned Cranston Street Armory.

Gov. Dan McKee
Gov. Dan McKee

The other two revolve around what happened last March when James Thorsen, then director of the state Department of Administration, and David Patten, then head of the state's property management division, went to Philadelphia to see an award-winning project by Scout.

Those complaints were filed by the Ethics Commission's own deputy chief investigator, Kevin Santurri.

Scout's contract was terminated after two of its top executives blew the whistle on the now-infamous March 10 day trip to Philadelphia.

What is McKee accused of in the ethics complaint?

The McKee complaint accuses the governor of violating the state ethics code "by accepting a gift, a free lunch, in excess of $25" from a lobbyist for a state vendor, and then failing to reimburse the lobbyist, Jeff Britt, for his share of the $228 tab until The Journal disclosed the lunch five months later. (At the lunch, Britt also wrote a check for $1,000 to McKee's campaign account.)

There has been more than one account of what happened that day.

More: In State of State address, McKee vows boosts to education, small business, health care

In his written response, McKee's lawyer Michael Kelly told the Ethics Commission "there is not a scintilla of evidence that the Governor knowingly and willfully" accepted a gift in excess of $25 in violation of the ethics code.

He said: "The Governor did not stay for the entire lunch as he had another appointmenton the state budget," and left the bill-paying to his chief fundraiser at the time, Jerry Sahagian.

"The Governor and Sahagian walked away from the table together as the Governor was exiting Capital Grille. The Governor stated to Sahagian, 'you got the lunch right?', indicating to Sahagian he expected Sahagian to pay for the lunch. Sahagian replied 'yes' confirming to the Governor that he would pay for the lunch bill."

According to Kelly's account, Sahagian subsequently realized he did not have the campaign credit card with him. Britt paid the bill and two days later sent a copy of the receipt for the lunch to Sahagian via text message.

"Sahagian was not in his office that Saturday and was on vacation skiing at the time Mr. Britt sent the text message. Sahagian intended to submit the invoice for reimbursement once he returned to the office the following Monday but forgot," Kelly wrote.

Britt was reimbursed following The Journal's publication of a story about the free lunch in June. Powers' response at the time: "Refunding a gift immediately after you have been exposed by the media does not comply with the Ethics Code."

In his subsequent response to Kelly's arguments, Powers wrote: "McKee cannot avoid responsibility ... by blaming a member of his campaign team."

What happened in a prior ethics complaint against Gov. Donald Carcieri?

In an earlier instance, he noted, then-Republican Gov. Donald Carcieri's campaign reached a settlement with the Ethics Commission that required him to pay a $1,000 fine for soliciting donations from various state employees.

"This solicitation was handled by Carcieri’s campaign manager and a consultant. Although Carcieri personally 'had no knowledge' that his campaign was sending a solicitation to state employees," Powers noted, the governor still had to pay a fine.

More: RI historian Pat Conley says he unknowingly ran afoul of IRS 'self-dealing' rule

That complaint was filed by a Powers counterpart – then-state Democratic Party Chairman William J. Lynch, who said at the time that the amount of the $1,000 fine was "irrelevant" – the settlement itself demonstrated that the commission "thought this was relatively serious."

According to Powers, McKee displayed an "indifference to following the Ethics Code" when the lunch was first reported: “If Jeff wants the money back, I’ll give him the money back.”

Separately, the commission voted unanimously to investigate the allegations in complaints filed by Santurri, its own deputy chief investigator, against the two state officials who went on the March 10 trip to Philadelphia: James Thorsen and David Patten.

Thorsen was director of the Department of Administration at the time, and Patten the director of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, a state agency responsible for the management and maintenance of all state-owned properties in Rhode Island, including the oversight of rehabilitation projects on state properties.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI governor's lawyer seeks dismissal of GOP ethics complaint

Recommended Stories

  • Voice cloning startup ElevenLabs lands $80M, achieves unicorn status

    Case in point: ElevenLabs, a startup developing AI-powered tools to create and edit synthetic voices, today announced that it closed an $80 million Series B round co-led by prominent investors including Andreessen Horowitz, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and entrepreneur Daniel Gross. The round, which also had participation from Sequoia Capital, Smash Capital, SV Angel, BroadLight Capital and Credo Ventures, brings ElevenLabs' total raised to $101 million and values the company at over $1 billion (up from ~$100 million last June). CEO Mati Staniszewski says the new cash will be put toward product development, expanding ElevenLabs' infrastructure and team, AI research and "enhancing safety measures to ensure responsible and ethical development of AI technology."

  • Terraform Labs files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 

    Singapore-based Terraform Labs (TFL), the company behind digital assets TerraUSD (UST) and Luna, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware following the collapse of its cryptocurrencies in 2022. Terraform Labs, which confirmed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing, said the filing is “a strategic step that will enable it to continue its operations and support litigation pending in Singapore and U.S. litigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission.” The outfit also said it would “meet all financial obligations to employees and vendors during the Chapter 11 case” without requiring additional financing.

  • Doomed crypto firm Terraform Labs files for bankruptcy in the US

    Terraform Labs, the infamous crypto company behind TerraUSD and Luna, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware.

  • Shirtless Jason Kelce cheers on Travis, Chiefs with Taylor Swift after taking pregame shot with Bills Mafia

    Kelce partied with Bills fans before sporting Chiefs colors in support of his brother. None of this is particularly appetizing to Eagles fans.

  • Wide right: Bills suffer another devastating playoff loss as Chiefs win and advance

    The Bills and Chiefs provided another fantastic game Sunday.

  • The 2023 Amazon Echo Show 8 is back down to its record-low price of $90

    Amazon's third-generation Echo Show 8, released in September 2023, is on sale for 40 percent off the normal price of $150. It supports spatial audio and Amazon's new Adaptive Content feature. You can get it for just $90 with the current discount.

  • Inflation data, big tech earnings test stocks' new record high: What to know this week

    With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.

  • Rhode Island's Archie Miller plays some accidental defense in return to Dayton

    The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.

  • ‘This baby clears inches of snow from my car in no time’: For just $20, you too can have a genius windshield broom

    With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.

  • Amazon’s iRobot deal could be blocked by European Union

    It’s been 17 months since Amazon agreed to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. The subsequent year and a half has unfolded at a glacial pace, as the deal has inched forward. The deal’s latest hurdle is the European Commission, which has set a February 14 deadline to reach a final decision.

  • Sporting KC reverses course on hire of former Portland executive Gavin Wilkinson after fan pushback

    Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.

  • Helen Mirren trusts this unexpected gel — only $16 — for all her on-the-go skin-care emergencies

    Colloidal silver may be a controversial ingredient, but applying it topically just may help ease certain skin troubles.

  • How FYPM used Instagram Stories and thirst traps to raise $275K

    Lindsey Lee Lugrin took an unconventional route to becoming a founder, so it’s only fitting that her fundraising strategies are just as unique. “If you think of what a pitch deck is, it’s what you send to someone to get a meeting,” Lugrin told TechCrunch.

  • Fantasy Football Divisional Round Weekend: DFS building blocks, values and a star to fade

    Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his top daily fantasy football lineup picks for Saturday's and Sunday's matchups.

  • Cyberattack targeting UK councils causes online disruption

    Three councils in the United Kingdom have taken some of their public-facing systems offline due to an ongoing cybersecurity issue. Canterbury City Council, Dover District Council, and Thanet District Council, three local authorities based in the county of Kent, said jointly on Friday that they “are investigating a cyber incident" that has disrupted online services for potentially hundreds of thousands of residents. All three councils said they are working closely with the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which confirmed to TechCrunch that it is "working to fully understand the impact of an incident.”

  • Amazon confirms more layoffs, impacting its Buy with Prime unit

    As Amazon initiates job cuts across its entire business, including its streaming division, the e-commerce giant is now laying off employees within its Buy with Prime segment. “We regularly review the structure of our teams and make adjustments based on the needs of the business and, following a recent review, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles on our Buy with Prime team,” an Amazon spokesperson wrote in an email to TechCrunch. The affected workers will receive at least 60 days of pay and benefits, the outlet wrote, as well as assistance from Amazon to help them find new positions within the company.

  • Updated Volkswagen Golf previewed with design sketches

    The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.

  • FTC bans another data broker from selling consumers' location data

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has continued its crackdown on data brokers with a settlement banning data aggregation company InMarket from selling consumers’ precise location data. Texas-based InMarket, which debuted as CheckPoints at TechCrunch Disrupt 2010, provides a marketing platform that collects sensitive consumer data — including location data, purchasing history, and demographic information — which brands and advertising agencies use to facilitate targeted advertising on mobile devices. Based on the data that InMarket collects, brands can target shoppers who are likely to be low-income millennials or Christian churchgoers, according to the FTC.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The year's best sports weekends

    In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.

  • General Catalyst eyes VC deal in India push

    General Catalyst, one of the largest U.S. venture capital firms, is in talks to acquire an India-focused VC as part of efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing South Asian startup market, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deal would allow General Catalyst to tap deeper into India's vibrant technology scene that has lured over $100 billion in startup investments since 2010. General Catalyst has engaged with Venture Highway in recent months for the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.