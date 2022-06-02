BISMARCK - A Bismarck resident has been arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct after she was found invading the governor's residence on Memorial Day.

At approximately 9:46 p.m. on Memorial Day, a female was seen walking around the Governor’s residence on Capitol property.

According to police reports, Capitol Security saw the female on cameras and requested the Bismarck Police Department to respond and ask the female to leave. The Bismarck Police Department responded and asked the female to leave the area and she did. The female returned sometime before 10:10 PM.

The police said the gates to the residence were opened to allow for a vehicle to enter and the female reappeared near the Governor’s residence on Capitol property.

While the female did not gain access to the residence or have contact with its occupants, police say the female remained on the property and police were once again called.

Multiple officers were required to take the female into custody. Police reported that the Metro Area Ambulance responded and examined the female for minor injuries from resisting arrest who was then transported to the local police station.

The Governor and First Lady were home at the time of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: Governor's home invaded by trespasser