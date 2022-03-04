Governors order state agencies to cut financial ties with Russia

Governors across the U.S. are instructing state agencies to cut financial ties with Russia amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: Dozens of states have taken steps to condemn Russia and join the federal government in supporting Ukrainians. Many have sought ways to take direct action to sanction the Russian government.

Details: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed an executive order on Friday requiring state agencies to end contracts with Russian entities. They are also barred from entering into future contracts.

What to watch: It's likely other states will follow suit. Colorado and New Jersey are already reviewing possible divestment paths.

State legislatures have also introduced bills aimed at sanctioning Russia.

