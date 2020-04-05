Governors warn of dire ventilator shortages as virus pandemic rages. Trump says some are playing 'politics'

WASHINGTON – Governors' warnings of life-threatening shortages of ventilators have emerged as a flashpoint between President Donald Trump and the states as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

"Some states have more ventilators than they need," Trump told a news briefing Saturday. "They don't even like to admit it. They'll admit it when everything's over but that doesn't help us very much.“

Governors in hard-hit states like New York, Michigan and Louisiana say doctors could be forced to make life or death decisions about who will get ventilators and who won't if hospitals starting running out of the machines when the peak of the crisis hits.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has said his state is expected to exhaust its supply of ventilators by April 6. Though Louisiana has received some ventilators from the national stockpile, Edwards said his state still needs thousands more.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has estimated his state will need as many as 30,000 ventilators and could start facing shortages by the middle of next week.

Cuomo dismissed the suggestion that he was overstating the needs. He said New York was prepared to pay for 17,000 ventilators it had ordered on its own but didn't get them because of competing demands.

"We were not looking to spend a penny that we didn't have to spend," Cuomo said.

Wartime powers: Trump hasn't ordered any ventilators from GM, despite saying he was using his authority to force production

US coronavirus map: Tracking the outbreak

The tensions between the governors and the Trump administration grew this week when Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and the president's son-in-law, referred to the federal stockpile of medical supplies as "our stockpile."

"It's not supposed to be states' stockpiles that they then use," he said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the press at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, on March 27, 2020. More

Trump has said the federal government is ready to help the states but needs the "flexibility of moving the ventilators" to virus hot spots. He and his aides say the administration will mobilize the equipment to areas where it's most needed days in advance but they're also urging states to tap their own stockpiles and do what they can to obtain their own supplies.

Several governors want the federal government to use its clout to buy more ventilators. The Federal Emergency Management Agency could then distribute to states in the greatest need, the governors argue.

"Why would you create a situation where the 50 states are competing with each other and then the federal government, FEMA, comes in and competes with the rest of it?" Cuomo asked.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have also expressed frustration over competing against one another – and the federal government – in bidding for supplies in the private market, which has led to price-gouging.

So how many ventilators are likely to be needed, how many are there now and why are they in such short supply? Here's an overview of what led to the problems and the debate over how to solve them.

How many ventilators are available?

Trump has declared the U.S would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and told reporters Thursday that 11 companies were behind the effort to expedite production. While General Motors and Ford have said they would manufacture ventilators, it wasn't immediately clear what other companies were producing the machines.