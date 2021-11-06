Governor's youth prison clemency announcement betrays victims, Marion County DA says

Oregon prisoners convicted of serious crimes as juveniles are being given clemency hearings, as directed by a bill passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019. But several Oregon district attorneys are criticizing Gov. Kate Brown for not notifying victims or their families before the inmates' names were released publicly.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson is one of those critical of the process. She accused Brown of displaying "a bias against victims of crime in favor of the offenders who abused them."

"The trust these victims have in our system is rightly shaken," she said in a statement. "Imagine the despair and fear in knowing that your abuser is about to be released into your community."

Clarkson said Brown's actions would apply to 17 individuals convicted in Marion County:

8 convicted of murder or attempted murder.

8 convicted of sodomy or rape.

1 convicted of assault (causing serious physical injury with a baseball bat to the extent the victim is blind, deaf in one ear, and in need of ongoing medical care, according to Clarkson's statement.

Paige Clarkson, Marion County District Attorney, testified March 18, 2019 during a public hearing in favor of Senate Bill 763, which would have lowered the threshold for civil commitment in Oregon. The bill died in Ways and Means.

The hearings are a key part of Oregon Senate Bill 1008, which was passed in 2019 and reforms the juvenile justice system. Among other things, the bill eliminates life without parole sentences for youths and gives them a "second look" hearing for a possible release after serving half their sentence. It's also intended to correct any unjust lengthy sentences.

Brown's goal is to put more emphasis on preventing crime and providing rehabilitation for youths, as opposed to harsh punishments and lengthy and costly prison sentences, according to the governor's deputy communications director, Charles Boyle.

"We can no longer rely solely on imprisonment as the only solution to address crime," Boyle said. "In certain cases, the governor’s constitutional clemency powers can help remedy unjust sentences where an individual has been held accountable, taken responsibility for their actions and demonstrated their commitment to turn their lives around."

Story continues

‘Righting a terrible injustice’: Salem man gets 1998 murder case reversed

With SB1008 in place, the state takes into account that juveniles have not fully developed, and makes it so 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds are no longer automatically tried as adults for serious crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping.

Through "tough-on-crime" policies made nationwide in the 1990s, Boyle said prosecutors often imposed "unjustifiably long and overly punitive" prison sentences, particularly targeting Black, Latinx and Native American people.

By using her clemency powers, Brown is giving 74 inmates who committed crimes prior to 2020 a chance to benefit from SB1008, which was not retroactive. These inmates can now request a parole board hearing for possible early release. Those hearings would begin in spring 2022, according to Boyle.

For local stories that matter, subscribe today.

DAs react to lack of notice

Clarkson joins a growing list of district attorneys raising concerns with Brown's order.

Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow and Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier also issued statements taking exception with Brown for not notifying district attorneys of the offenders' names ahead of the public.

"Victims of crime in Oregon have Constitutional and statutory rights that are being ignored by Governor Brown, the Oregon Department of Corrections and the State Parole Board with a first priority to these offenders (given) a 'meaningful opportunity to be released,' " Perlow wrote, quoting part of the proposed rules, in a statement. "Victims of crime deserve the enforcement of their rights they fought so hard to have recognized."

Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow

Perlow told The Register-Guard she thinks the proposed rules indicate a presumption that those who have hearings will be released.

"Those victims and survivors were told at sentencing how long it would be before they would have to worry about seeing the convicted criminal again," Perlow wrote in an email, adding that "the wounds are reopened with the appeal and post-conviction processes."

Boyle said in an email that, "regrettably," the commutation list of inmates was obtained by some in the media at the same time Brown's office began contacting district attorneys about victim notification, leading to the public knowing before victims.

"Our standard procedure and preference is always to ensure that victims and their families receive such notifications in the most trauma-informed way possible before the general public," he said.

Boyle also responded to Perlow's comments on the hearing rules, noting victims and their families would have an opportunity to participate in the hearing process and present concerns about public safety before a decision is made on someone's release.

Inmates aren't guaranteed release

Professor Aliza Kaplan, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis & Clark Law School, emphasized that the 74 inmates are not guaranteed to be released by Brown's commutation, and that the parole board controls the hearing outcomes.

"The board process in my experience provides significant notice to victims in every case, allows victims to participate in the hearings and has victim support services available," Kaplan said.

Gabe Newland, the Youth Justice Project director and managing attorney for the Oregon Justice Resource Center in Portland, said the commutation order addresses failures of Oregon's youth sentencing laws that did not account for international legal standards or the science of brain development.

Criminal charges: Day care owner charged with critically hurting child under 6

He said the order still fails to address many unresolved problems with youth sentencing laws, but called it a step in the right direction. Newland urged Brown to continue using her executive power to address systemic injustice in legal system.

"During their incarceration, many of the people affected by the governor’s order have worked hard to prepare for life after prison," Newland said. "They have demonstrated a real commitment to addressing the underlying issues that led to their incarceration."

The 74 who were made eligible for parole board hearings had to meet the following criteria:

Was a juvenile at the time of the offense.

Is serving a sentence of 15 years or more ordered prior to 2020.

Is not serving for crimes committed as an adult.

Is not serving a sentence with a projected release date in 2050 or later (which includes the year eligible for parole).

Clarkson, however, argued the process ignores the facts of each case or the individual inmate's efforts — or lack thereof — at rehabilitation.

"This group of offenders were instead painted with one broad brush to correct what the governor perceives to be a statewide, unjust juvenile justice system," she said. "Any nobility of such a belief fails when one looks at the Marion County offenders to whom the governor just granted clemency. These offenders gifted with clemency represent the worst offenses that can be committed under Oregon law."

She said the clemency list doesn't include juveniles conflicted of drug offenses, property crimes or lower-level sexual assaults because they typically aren't sentenced as adults.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon DAs criticize Gov. Brown for ignoring victims in youth clemency