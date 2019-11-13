Is GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Check out our latest analysis for GoviEx Uranium

When Might GoviEx Uranium Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2019, GoviEx Uranium had US$2.3m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$3.5m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 8 months from June 2019. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

TSXV:GXU Historical Debt, November 13th 2019 More

How Is GoviEx Uranium's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

GoviEx Uranium didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. It's possible that the 14% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. GoviEx Uranium makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For GoviEx Uranium To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While GoviEx Uranium is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

GoviEx Uranium's cash burn of US$3.5m is about 7.8% of its CA$59m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is GoviEx Uranium's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of GoviEx Uranium's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Notably, our data indicates that GoviEx Uranium insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.