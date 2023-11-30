Govs. Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom to hold 'Great Red vs. Blue State Debate'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Florida Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 4. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are scheduled to meet Thursday in Georgia for an unprecedented debate between governors from opposing parties.

"The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate" begins at 9 p.m. EST. It is scheduled to run 90 minutes and will be shown on Fox News, Fox News Radio and FoxNews.com. Fox News host Sean Hannity will moderate.

The impetus for the debate was a tweet by Dan Rather proposing the idea to CNN. Newsom, a Democrat, responded, tweeting at Florida's Republican governor challenging him to a debate last year.

"Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate," Newsom tweeted. "I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN."

After more than a year of back-and-forth chiding, Newsom and DeSantis will share the debate stage in Alpharetta, Ga. There will be no audience in attendance as they present what is expected to be starkly different perspectives on key issues like immigration, the economy and crime, according to a press release from Fox.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to highlight investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in wildfire preparedness and resilience in San Bernardino, Calif., in 2022. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI

Thursday's debate will be the fourth for DeSantis in as many months. On Wednesday, he will be on the debate stage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the fourth Republican presidential primary debate.

Newsom is not running for office, though he is often mentioned as an eventual Democratic candidate for president.

Fox News host Sean Hannity will moderate Thursday's debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Alpharetta, Ga. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI