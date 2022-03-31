Gowing Bros (ASX:GOW) Will Pay A Dividend Of AU$0.04

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of AU$0.04 per share on the 22nd of April. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is around the industry average.

Gowing Bros' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Gowing Bros' dividend was only 26% of earnings, however it was paying out 110% of free cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 3.9% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 32%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was AU$0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.06. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.0% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Gowing Bros' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.9% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Gowing Bros' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Gowing Bros is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Gowing Bros is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Gowing Bros that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Gowing Bros not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

