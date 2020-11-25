GoZone WiFi Puts Your Restaurant's WiFi to Work for You
ST PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / As most businesses know, Wi-Fi is no longer an amenity- it is an expectation. No matter where people go, they want to look at information on their phones, and they do not want to burn through their personal data plans. GoZone WiFi is offering restaurants, bars, and cafes an opportunity to provide Wi-Fi and get valuable data in return without compromising the business' security.
GoZone WiFi Invites Customers to Stay
A customer will wait ten minutes or fewer before trying to log into a bar, restaurant, or café Wi-Fi system. Customers will invariably spend more time at a place that offers free WiFi, and they will also spend more money on those premises. The unfortunate downside is that running these systems costs money. However, using GoZone WiFi's software shifts the cost-benefit ratio back in favor of the businesses that implement it.
In short, the cost of providing guest Wi-Fi pales in comparison to the revenue and engagement a company generates from the actionable data gathered by implementing the newest tool in the marketing arsenal- restaurant Wi-Fi marketing.
Setting a Gateway on Your Wi-Fi Connection
GoZone WiFi's Marketing4Wifi tool provides customers unfettered and speedy access to a business' Wi-Fi. All they must do is sign in through what is known as a captive portal. Customers gain access to the venue's free Wi-Fi once they choose to enter the portal by logging in with:
Social media
SMS
Custom survey
Not only does this login procedure protect your network from outsider incursions by limiting access to passwords, but it is the key to providing the company with information about the customers' behavior on the network.
Gaining and Leveraging Actionable Data with GoZone WiFi
When customers use a bar's Wi-Fi through this system, that business will gain access to valuable data such as:
Identifying new and returning guests
The number of times a customer has accessed your network
Devices used to access the network
Most frequent Wi-Fi Guests
Demographic data
And more
This information provides businesses with many incredible benefits and insights into their customer base. Combined with a contact management add on provided by GoZone WiFi, the bar can instantly develop profiles on customers to start effectively leveraging the data to its benefit.
The insights gleaned from the data can also be utilized in some of the following ways:
Implementing a rewards system for those who use the Wi-Fi
Frequent logins could lead to coupons, extending the customer's stay, and increasing the amount of money they spend.
Increasing engagement on social media websites
Social media engagement leads to new customers finding the business
Targeting marketing campaigns
Reaching out to specific demographics, such as age or sports fans, can result in increased foot traffic during prime times
Using the custom survey tool to collect more direct customer reviews and input
Developing a massive list of emails for marketing campaigns
Implementing GoZone WiFi's system in any bar, restaurant, or café can help a business increase customer loyalty, offer their customers a great Wi-Fi experience, and position itself to more effectively market to their chosen demographics. Adding this system is a simple, proven way to give businesses a higher ROI on Wi-Fi, ensuring a mutually beneficial interaction between them and their clients.
