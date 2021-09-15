GP carjacking suspect captured after California crash

Sep. 15—A man suffered serious injuries and faces felony charges in two states after he allegedly robbed a woman of her SUV at a Grants Pass grocery store, then later crashed the vehicle in a high-speed police chase in Northern California.

Andrew Paul Soliz Jr. is in the Siskiyou County Jail on a string of felony charges after a Tuesday afternoon police chase in a stolen 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, which Soliz reportedly crashed south of Dunsmuir, according to a news release from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

Grants Pass police say that Soliz assaulted two senior citizens and took the vehicle shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday outside the Safeway on Southeast Seventh Street.

At least one of the victims was reportedly dragged across the parking lot during the carjacking, and the SUV's owner and passenger both sustained minor injuries during the encounter, according to police.

At 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol spotted the stolen vehicle in the Mt. Shasta area and pursued it. Within less than five minutes, Soliz allegedly crashed on the freeway and was ejected from the Hyundai.

Soliz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and later released, according to Grants Pass police.

CHP arrested Soliz on felony charges of evading police, vehicle theft, possessing stolen property and violating his parole, according to Siskiyou County Jail records.

Soliz will also face felony charges in Oregon. Grants Pass police have arrested him on charges that include second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, along with four misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.

Under Oregon's Measure 11 law, second-degree robbery carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 5 years, 10 months.