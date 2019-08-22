Is GP Industries (SGX:G20) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, GP Industries Limited (SGX:G20) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does GP Industries Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that GP Industries had S$507.2m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have S$240.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about S$267.2m.

SGX:G20 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Strong Is GP Industries's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that GP Industries had liabilities of S$657.2m due within a year, and liabilities of S$176.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had S$240.0m in cash and S$258.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total S$335.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's S$271.1m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While GP Industries's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.9) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.7, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. The good news is that GP Industries grew its EBIT a smooth 94% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is GP Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.