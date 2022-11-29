GP man accused of uploading child porn in downtown Medford

Nov. 28—A Grants Pass man with a history of sex crimes who was in the Josephine County Jail was arrested on added Jackson County charges accusing him of using an unsecured Wi-Fi router in downtown Medford to upload explicit files.

Raymond Andrew Reynolds, 36, was arrested Friday by the multiagency Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team on a string of charges out of Josephine and Jackson counties that include more than two dozen child pornography charges from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, accusing him of uploading files using an unsecured public wireless internet terminal that were flagged by a national child abuse prevention nonprofit.

The investigation began with a tip from the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexual abuse material that was uploaded from a business' public Wi-Fi located in the first block of South Central Avenue in downtown Medford, according to sheriff's office spokesman Aaron Lewis.

Lewis said in an email that the explicit images were uploaded in July last year and that the sheriff's office received a report from the NCMEC the following October.

Investigators identified Reynolds as a suspect after "ruling out several suspects," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Police say the unnamed business has since locked down its Wi-Fi terminal.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team — an interagency task force composed of resources from the sheriff's office, Oregon State Police, Grants Pass police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and local, state and federal prosecutors — arrested Reynolds Friday in Grants Pass on 14 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and 14 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

A 17-year-old juvenile was with Reynolds at the time of his arrest, according to police. Detectives were still investigating the nature of Reynolds' relationship with the unidentified juvenile.

Story continues

Police say they found multiple explicit files on Reynolds' digital devices following his arrest. The task force may arrest Reynolds on added charges at a later date.

As of Monday afternoon, charges had not yet been filed in Jackson County or Josephine County circuit courts related to the child pornography arrest or any other charges in the task force's investigation.

Josephine County Circuit Court records show Reynolds has two prior felony public indecency convictions for masturbating in public places in Grants Pass: one conviction stemming from a midday incident Nov. 13 last year at a Beacon Drive shopping center and another at a Three Rivers Medical Center waiting room the afternoon of Dec. 11.

Jail records showed Reynolds was still an inmate as of Monday on a post-prison supervision sanction for violating his probation on one of the public indecency convictions.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.