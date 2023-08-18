GPD charges man, 20, for killing juvenile in Woodland Park Apartments shooting

Police arrested a man Thursday for his involvement in a shooting at Woodland Park Apartments in southeast Gainesville that left a juvenile dead.

D’Angelo Latrell Deed, 20, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery, according to a social media post by GPD. Deed has been transported to the Alachua County Department of the Jail.

The age and name of the victim have yet to be released. He died on Aug. 10 after being transported to a hospital.

"I'm heartbroken that another young person in our community has been lost to gun violence," Mayor Harvey Ward said after the shooting. "This past week, the city of Gainesville was able to bring hundreds of community members and policymakers together for this purpose and I feel hopeful that, here in Gainesville, we can make a difference. We're going to remain focused and committed."

So far in 2023, at least seven people have been killed with a gun and had their death ruled a homicide by GPD. Last year, the number was nine.

Between July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, there were a total of 131 shootings locally. That number rose to 154 during the same time frame from 2022 to 2023, according to the GPD.

“Detectives have worked diligently on their investigation of this homicide and continue to conduct additional follow-up,” the GPD post read. “GPD urges our neighbors to report all instances of gun violence and proposed violence observed on social media.”

GPD encourages anyone with information about the shooting to call 352-393-7729, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 352-372-7867.

