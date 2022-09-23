GPD internal investigation finds 5 officers violated policy in Terrell Bradley incident

A Gainesville Police Department Internal Affairs investigation has concluded, resulting in five officers being subject to disciplinary action following the Terrell Bradley apprehension.

GPD released the investigation late Friday afternoon, which provided new details about two officers who were initially suspended and the additional punishment they're facing. The investigation also showed that three other officers received written warnings for taking photos of Bradley's injuries in violation of GPD policy.

Bradley lost his right eye following a July 10 traffic stop, where a K-9 was dispatched after Bradley fled from an officer, and it was discovered that he was a convicted felon and had a stolen gun in his car. The K-9 apprehension also resulted in Bradley suffering two broken fingers and spinal leakage.

GPD Police Chief Lonnie Scott announced during a press conference on Sept. 8 that two officers were suspended after he discovered conduct in an initial internal affairs report he found did not align with the agency’s standards.

Chief of the Gainesville Police Department Lonnie Scott address questions from the media during a press conference revealing the findings of an internal investigation into the Terrell Bradley incident involving a GPD K-9 unit, at the GPD headquarters in Gainesville FL. Sept. 8, 2022.

“I had some concerns,” Scott said during the community briefing. “There’s a standard that we have, and I sat in a room with my captains and we all agreed that that standard was not met by these officers.”

Though Scott said his department was trying to be transparent and that officers were cleared of any wrongdoing stemming from the arrest, hours of footage and additional records reviewed by The Gainesville Sun suggest the agency was less than forthcoming in a well-crafted video presentation on Sept. 8.

Scott said he suspended two officers for misconduct, but a separate internal investigation has found that three additional officers were found guilty of misconduct and now are facing disciplinary action.

The investigation revealed that one officer used his personal cell phone to take a photo of his body-cam footage showing Bradley’s injuries. That officer received a written warning and “is reminded that continued violations similar in nature will result in progressive discipline, up to and including dismissal,” a GPD news release said.

Two other officers used their department-issued cell phones to take photos of Bradley’s injuries, but failed to submit those photos into evidence, per GPD policy. Those officers were disciplined with written warnings.

Andrew Milman, the officer who initiated Bradley’s traffic stop, was one of the two officers initially suspended with pay after internal affairs investigators discovered “an inappropriate and insensitive conversation” on an instant messaging system used by the agency.

Though GPD does not reveal the particulars of the conversation, it says the exchange did not have an official GPD purpose and was “insensitive toward an arrestee, Terrell Bradley.”

As a result of his misconduct, Milman was suspended for five days without pay, will receive training from the city of Gainesville’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, will be removed from the field training program and must complete 30 hours of on-duty community engagement. He also received an employee notice, which included a written instruction and cautioning.

The other officer involved in the inappropriate messaging exchange with Milman was also suspended for five days without pay, will require training from the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion and must complete 30 hours of on-duty community engagement.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 5 GPD officers were reprimanded in the handling of Terrell Bradley