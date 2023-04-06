GPD investigating after human remains found off Southwest 13th Street

Gainesville Police Department officers and forensic units work the scene Thursday afternoon where part of a human skull and other remains were found Wednesday off Southwest 13th Street next to the Gator Town Inn.

Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a wooded area in southwest Gainesville after part of human skull and other remains were discovered Wednesday.

The remains were found while workers were clearing the lot directly north of the Gator Town Inn, 3820 SW 13th St.

Forensic units could be seen Thursday afternoon covering something on the ground with a blanket and sifting through buckets of dirt.

Calls to GPD were not returned by Thursday afternoon, but police told a local television station Wednesday that it will take time to identify the remains.

Gainesville Police Department officers and forensic units sift through buckets of dirt Thursday afternoon where part of a human skull and other remains were found Wednesday off Southwest 13th Street next to the Gator Town Inn.

