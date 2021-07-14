GPD: Investigation into drive-by shooting continues

Jul. 14—The investigation into a June drive-by shooting continues, according to officials with the Gainesville Police Department.

Gainesville police spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Monday, July 12, that the weapon used in the Tuesday, June 22, shooting hasn't been identified because it's pending forensic testing. The man who shot it also hasn't been identified as the case remains under investigation, she said.

Jose Alfredo Salinas, 18; Michael Jesus Herrera, 21; Abel Fabian Mendez, 18; and Juan Gavin Telles, 19, were involved in a shooting police officers responded to last month in the 1500 block of East Tennie Street, according to a previous Register report. All four men face first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (engaging in organized criminal activity), a previous news release from Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips indicated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with an 18-year-old man who had a gunshot wound on his right arm, police said. The alleged victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The alleged victim told police that he heard gunshots and walked outside where he saw a black sedan driving through the area. At the time, an unidentified person fired a gun from the vehicle and stuck the man in the arm. The vehicle then fled the area, police said.

When police attempted to stop the black 2013 Mazda 6, a high-speed chase ensued. It ended in the Lake Kiowa area after the vehicle lost control on Farm-to-Market Road 902.

Police said the vehicle's four occupants, which were later identified as Salinas, Herrera, Mendez and Telles, fled on foot into Lake Kiowa where they were taken into custody by GPD officers after a brief foot pursuit.

Officers reportedly found a Ruger .357 Magnum revolver in the Mazda following the arrests of the four men.

Additional weapons were recovered at a residence in the 200 block of South Howeth Street following a search warrant executed Wednesday, June 23. Police said they found a Remington Woodsmaster Model 742 30-06,Colt MK4 Model 1911 .45 caliber, DPMS .223/5.56MM rifle and a Taurus Judge .45/.410 revolver.

Story continues

On Thursday, June 24, police found a Ruger 10/22 Rifle and a Bushmaster .223-5.56MM rifle in the 2100 block of Harris Street.

Then on Friday, June 25, investigators, along with an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent and a K-9, searched the area along the 2100 block of Harris Street and discovered a Springfield XD-9 pistol. The weapon had been reported stolen to the Grayson County Sheriff Office, police said.

McClinton said that police believe the weapons found on the street were tossed from the vehicle during the chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Aggravated assault and evading charges were filed Tuesday, July 6, with the Cooke County District Attorney's Office, police said.

All four men remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail as of press time Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.