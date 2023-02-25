GPD: Man driving while impaired hits train, flees scene

A Gastonia man is facing charges after driving while impaired and fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Eliezer Colon Garcia, 40, of Gastonia, was arrested and is facing a DWI charge, a hit-and-run charge, and another traffic charge.

ALSO READ: Charlotte FC positioned to deliver big business wins in second season

According to a report from the Gastonia Police Department, Garcia was driving his car, crashed into a train, and fled the scene. When officers found Garcia, they determined that he had been driving while impaired.

Channel 9 reached out to the Gastonia Police Department to see if there is more information.

(WATCH BELOW: Environmental groups ask for plans after controversial city bus vote)