UPDATE: GPD still seeking suspect in Monday shootings

Jan. 19—Gainesville police are still looking for a suspect after Monday's fatal double shooting on the city's northside.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips told the Register Thursday morning that his investigators have not made an arrest yet, but they were working on a positive ID and location for a suspect in the case.

Gainesville officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Culberson Street and West U.S. 82. Around 6:22 p.m. Monday. Phillips stated in a Tuesday morning press release that the shooter was last seen running north from the area.

"When officers arrived, they located two victims near a silver colored truck," Phillips further stated. "The two victims were identified as Antonio Delgado, 19 and a male juvenile, 16, both of Gainesville. The victims were transported to a medical facility and later succumbed to their injuries. It appears the three subjects possibly knew each other and this is an isolated incident without an ongoing threat to the community."

This is still a very active investigation and the suspect has not been identified as this time, Phillips added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.