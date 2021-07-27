GPD: Suspected robber identified, not yet captured

Jul. 27—A man who reportedly robbed a hotel clerk by gunpoint has yet to be captured, Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Monday morning, July 26.

On Friday, July 23, police announced they were searching for 28-year-old Alfredo Apolonio Flores, 28, of Amarillo.

His identity was confirmed after reviewing surveillance video and sharing the images and information with other law enforcement. Police said it was then that the department learned a person and vehicle matching the description of the suspect was stopped by the Coppell Police Department the same night as the reported robbery.

Flores was released after the stop because no warrant had been issued for the reported robbery.

When asked why Flores was stopped, Phillips said he did not have that information.

An aggravated robbery warrant has since been obtained, according to a news release.

The warrant is in connection to the Wednesday, July 21 robbery report officers responded to around 12:48 a.m. at Days Inn, 1701 North I-35.

Police said an on-duty clerk stated that a Hispanic man entered the lobby of the hotel and inquired about room rates. During the conversation, the man reportedly pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from the register.

Police said the clerk complied with the demand and the man then left the scene.

The hotel employee was not injured during the incident, according to law enforcement officials.

Phillips said Monday that his department doesn't release the amount of money taken because it could interfere with future investigation interviews.

Anyone who sees Flores should immediately contact law enforcement as he is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

He was last seen driving a red Nissan Titan displaying Texas license plate MZH4310.