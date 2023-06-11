GPD: Two hospitalized following shooting in northeast Gainesville; suspect still at large

Two people were hospitalized Saturday night following a shooting between two groups of people in northeast Gainesville, according to a Gainesville Police Department social media post.

GPD reported receiving calls at 7:44 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of the Sweetwater Square Apartments, 3101 NE 15th Ave. According to the social media post, a vehicle arrived at the scene and people inside began shooting at another group of people. The group returned fire and "struck subjects in the vehicle."

Crime: Man arrested for attempted murder for shooting at 'pop-up' party, Union Co. sheriff says

Two shooting victims were dropped off at a nearby hospital and then transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

GPD later located the suspect vehicle about five miles away in the Pine Ridge area. The suspect fled on foot and GPD officers and deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office are still actively looking for them.

Those with information are asked to call GPD at 352-955-1818.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Shooting near Sweetwater Square Apartments in Gainesville June 2023