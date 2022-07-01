World’s Top Pension GPIF Posts Quarterly Loss on Stock Rout

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s state pension fund, the world’s largest, posted its first quarterly loss in two years as declines in global stock and bond markets during the three months through March weighed down the value of its assets.

The Government Pension Investment Fund lost 1.1% during the quarter, reducing its total assets to 196.6 trillion yen ($1.46 trillion), the fund said in Tokyo Friday. Its Japanese stocks fell 1.2% during the period, while foreign equities fell 0.6%. Domestic and foreign debt fell 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. The dollar’s 5.8% gain against the yen helped cushion the blow, however.

In what was otherwise a strong fiscal year, the loss during the January-March period was the first under the watch of GPIF President Masataka Miyazono, who took the top post in April 2020 in the wake of a pandemic-induced global equity rout. Total assets shrank for the first time in two years, dropping from a record high of 199.3 trillion yen at the end of December.

“There are various shocks all happening at once -- inflation, monetary tightening, the impact of the pandemic as well as geopolitical issues,” heightening uncertainties, Miyazono said at a briefing on Friday. The war in Ukraine and the Fed’s tightening were among reasons for the fourth-quarter loss, he said.

On an annual basis, the fund posted a gain of 5.4%. Overseas stocks were the best performing investment category, gaining 18.5%, followed by foreign bonds, which returned 2.3%. Domestic equities added 2.1%, while local bonds lost 1%.

During the fiscal year, the MSCI All-Country World Index of global stocks gained 5.7% and the S&P 500 Index climbed 14%, while the Topix index slipped 0.4%. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose 60 basis points in the period, while benchmark Japanese government bonds yields added 9 basis points. Japan’s currency weakened 9% against the dollar.

“Despite various setbacks such as the pandemic, it’s good that the GPIF managed to make such profits,” said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of local rates and currencies research at JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. in Tokyo, referring to the annual performance. “That said, this asset allocation would cause losses if the yen starts strengthening.”

The GPIF’s holdings of Japanese debt, which once made up more than a third of its assets, had the worst annual performance since the year ended March 2006, as bets on US rate hikes put Japan’s so-called super-long bonds under pressure. Japan’s public pension funds collectively scooped up a net 160 billion yen of overseas securities in the January-March period, while buying three times the amount of Japanese government bonds, according to central bank data.

The GPIF said it wrote off its Russia-related holdings, citing uncertainty about the assets. It said earlier this year that it held about 170 billion yen of Russian stocks and 50 billion yen of bonds as of the end of March 2021.

The GPIF has a general target of keeping its basic portfolio evenly allocated into four asset classes consisting of stocks and bonds, foreign and domestic. Alternative assets accounted for 1.07% of GPIF holdings, below the allowable limit of 5%. The fund holds the majority of its stock investments in strategies that track indexes.

