GPS accidentally leads driver to Canada border with 400 pounds of hidden weed, cops say

A man accidentally arrived at the Canadian border without a U.S. passport — causing officers to search his car hiding nearly 400 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of thousands of dollars, police said.

The 60-year-old followed the wrong GPS directions and made a wrong turn into the border line at the Canada Border Services Agency Rainbow Bridge port of entry in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on May 2, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In the car, officers found about 399 pounds of cannabis, or 181 kilograms, inside vacuum sealed packages separated into several boxes throughout the vehicle, police announced in a June 5 news release.

The inspection of the car also revealed more than $600,000 inside different bundles concealed in a safe, suitcase and a “hard-shelled lockable case,” according to authorities.

Due to the “highly suspicious” evidence, he was arrested, the release said.

The man, of Tustin, California, was arrested on charges of possession of 181 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, importing 181 kilograms of cannabis and possessing over $5,000 knowing that “all or part of the proceeds of property was obtained by a crime” in the U.S., police said.

After appearing in court on May 5, he remains in custody in Canada, according to the release.

Meanwhile, authorities seized the cannabis and cash, police said.

“The CBSA is extremely proud of the diligence shown by our officers. Their hard work has a profound impact on continually ensuring public safety at our borders,” Jeff Walters, the director of Niagara District Operations for the Canada Border Services Agency, said in a statement.

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing connects Niagara Falls, Canada to Niagara Falls, New York.

