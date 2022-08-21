GPs could write prescriptions for cheaper energy bills under plans drafted by Treasury

GP prescription

GPs would be handed powers to write people prescriptions for money off their energy bills under cost of living plans drawn up by the Treasury.

The bold proposals are being given “serious” consideration within the Government but were on Sunday ridiculed by Labour and medical unions.

They would mean the poorest and most vulnerable families could consult their doctor over getting extra help to pay for their gas and electricity.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, has urged officials to think outside the box when coming up with new ideas to help struggling households.

He is drawing up a package of proposals for further support which will be presented to the new prime minister on their first day in office.

A Whitehall official confirmed the plan to use GPs was “definitely of interest” but admitted it would “take a lot more work” to put into practice.

But the blueprint was rounded on by a doctors’ union which said it would represent a “totally unacceptable” addition to their workload.

“It beggars belief that government ministers think it is appropriate to suggest GPs undertake this work,” said Dr David Wrigley from the BMA.

“They do not have the time or the skills to do the work of the welfare system. The Government has not discussed this with us in any form.

“Floating these sorts of proposals via the media is deeply unprofessional. We completely reject any suggestion that GPs do this work.”

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, added: “The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost of living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of pressure on the NHS.”

But not all GPs were against the idea, with Dr Muhammed Abbas Khaki saying it could help the most vulnerable this winter.

“We’ve been talking about social prescribing for a long time and of course, we know that there’s a huge need,” he told Times Radio.

“The workload is so large on general practice that one of our points probably would be that we need to be able to have time to be able to do that effectively and fairly.

“But it’s not something I think many GPs would be against, because we are really looking to help people.”

A source close to Liz Truss, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, said she would look at everything proposed by the Treasury once in No 10.

It came as the Foreign Secretary’s allies signalled that she has softened her opposition to providing further handouts to struggling families this winter.

John Redwood, a Tory MP tipped to become a Treasury minister if she wins, said: “Of course Liz will offer more help for people and businesses with the cost of energy.

“Universal hand outs are not the way. Tax cuts, help for people on low incomes and urgent measures to produce more domestic energy are needed.”

Chris Philp, a former technology minister who is also supporting Ms Truss, said that she was “prepared to act quickly in September” over rising energy prices.

“If it turns out that we need to do more beyond those particular tax cuts, that is on the table. That will be properly considered, nothing is off the table.

“We do want to make sure that people, particularly on lower incomes who may be struggling if energy prices go up further, are looked after,” he told Sky News.

A source in the Truss camp said she was still committed to prioritising tax cuts as the best way to help struggling families and “get the economy going”.

But they added she was “of course aware that extra support may be required for those most in need” and would make decisions on that once in No 10.

Sunak criticises Truss’s plan

Rishi Sunak on Sunday warned the Foreign Secretary will send the UK into an “inflation spiral” if she presses ahead with both tax cuts and more handouts.

In a statement, his campaign said her plans would see borrowing balloon to “historic and dangerous levels” placing the public finances in “serious jeopardy”.

“The reality is Truss cannot deliver a support package as well as come good on £50 billion worth of unfunded, permanent tax cuts in one go”, it said.

Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday urged the next prime minister to scrap the rise in the energy price cap, which is also proposed by Labour.

The Scottish First Minister added the renationalisation of suppliers “should be on the table” and wants talks with the UK Government.

Ofgem will announce the new price cap on Friday. It is expected to rise from £1,971 for the average household now to £3,576 in October.