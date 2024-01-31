GPS ‘dart’ led to police recovering stolen vehicle in Hartford

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday after police in Wethersfield deployed a GPS device onto the car before it was tracked and later located in Hartford.

Officers just after 2:30 p.m. were dispatched to the area of McMullen Avenue on a report of a motorist with their head “hanging outside of the driver’s door for an unknown reason,” according to the Wethersfield Police Department.

When officers arrived they learned the vehicle was listed as stolen, police said.

According to police, the driver fled and headed north on McMullen Avenue before officers used the Starchase System, which allows law enforcement to launch a GPS “dart” onto a vehicle. The device provided police with real-time GPS information that was shared amongst dispatchers and the officers.

The driver fled into Hartford, where police said the Hartford Police Auto Theft Task Force was able to locate the stolen vehicle and arrest the suspect.

Wethersfield police did not immediately identify the suspect, who faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, engaging police in pursuit and operating with a suspended operator’s license.

Police said the suspect was held on $50,000 and was expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday.