GPS data helps feds identify Texas man accused of participating in Capitol riot

Minyvonne Burke
·1 min read

Federal investigators used GPS data to identify a Texas man suspected of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, Kevin Sam Blakely, of McKinney, faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Image: Kevin Blakely (via Department of Justice)
A mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in January in protest of the Electoral College vote affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. Five people died, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, whom authorities believe may have inhaled a spray-type irritant such as bear spray.

Two men were arrested and charged with assaulting Sicknick, who died a day after the riots.

The criminal complaint, which was filed Friday and obtained by NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, states that federal investigators served Google with a search warrant and obtained information from a cellphone associated with Blakely. Using GPS data, Wi-Fi access points and Bluetooth technology, authorities were able to link him to the riots.

The cellphone number had a Dallas area code, and a public Facebook page also linked Blakely to Texas. Videos from the riot showed a man appearing to be Blakely inside the Capitol, according to the complaint.

In the video, the man is wearing the same sweatshirt that Blakely wore in a Facebook photo, the court documents state.

Authorities said that there is "probable cause" that Blakely committed the offenses he's charged with. He is not accused of participating in the violence at the riot. It was not immediately clear Saturday if Blakely has obtained an attorney.

