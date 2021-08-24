GPS data reveals new clues in death of runner in Pleasanton
NEW CLUES: Smartwatch GPS data is revealing details in the death of ultramarathon runner Philip Kreycik whose body was found earlier this month in Pleasanton.
NEW CLUES: Smartwatch GPS data is revealing details in the death of ultramarathon runner Philip Kreycik whose body was found earlier this month in Pleasanton.
Jamie Otis remembered her late son Johnathan, whom she lost at four months pregnant in 2016, in a loving tribute
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Monday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said. "They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and U.S. to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport," a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone. "The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended."
Looking for a unique gift? These are the best gifts of 2021 for anyone on your list, from the Gravity weighted robe to a mini waffle maker to the Comfy.
"It's really hard. The hardest part is seeing her, taking her to bed and saying goodnight and then wake up the next day and she's gone," said the father of a Concord teenager, who police say may have died in an accidental overdose over the weekend.
A developing economic crisis in Afghanistan is adding a fresh layer of turmoil in the country.Why it matters: “[T]he value of the Afghan currency could collapse, inflation could accelerate and the mix of violence and chaos could be prolonged,” the AP writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat’s new: Wire-transfer services Western Union and MoneyGram stopped facilitating payments into Afghanistan, a flow of money that’s “a key
John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog were found dead in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17
Growing numbers of concerned parents across the country have started to push for cameras in the classroom as the debate heats up over what students are taught in public school.
Photographs published by Gizmodo appear to show sections of the partially constructed wall torn apart by monsoon rains Donald Trump visits an unfinished section of the wall along the US-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas on 30 June 2021. Photograph: Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters When Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 by saying “Nobody builds walls better than me”, it was to say the least a questionable claim. Trump insisted the “great wall” he planned for the southern US border, to k
Investigators await toxicology reports in ‘baffling’ case
Thunberg went viral on the same show back in March, after accusing the Biden administration of not treating the climate crisis like a crisis, but rather just another political topic.
The company is planning to remove references to the controversial 1946 movie "Song of the South" from the beloved log flume ride.
Juuuust in case you run out of butter.
The founder of alert app Ehtesab deleted photos, videos, and online information about staff, she told Rest of World. "We do not feel safe."
Charlotte LaGuardia prefers to work with clients who want to improve their overall lifestyle - not do a quick cleanse before a big event.
Sea butterflies spotted along NC coast ― and they’re not as gentle as you may think
The 16-year-old River Valley High School student accused of murdering a 13-year-old schoolmate will be further remanded for seven days from Tuesday (24 August), with his lawyer saying that his parents will see him "very soon".
The use of face masks has been a part of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mas
NBA champion Steph Curry joins nonprofit NinetyToZero to petition organizations across the country to help close the racial wealth gap.
JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will push U.S. President Joe Biden to harden his approach to Iran during his first White House visit, with few prospects their talks will lead to renewed movement on Israeli-Palestinian peace. Yet both Israel and the United States have expressed hope the meeting on Thursday will set a positive tone between Biden and Bennett, a far-right politician and high-tech millionaire who ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister in June.
The $3.5 trillion budget framework stalled in the House early Tuesday after tense negotiations between Democratic leaders and centrists failed to reach an agreement. Driving the news: Moderate Democrats, who have vowed to block the deal until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is passed, held out on early Tuesday morning as divisions in the party flared, the New York Times writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe