Wichita Falls Police tracked down a stolen car and a robbery suspect with GPS.

Wichita Falls police arrested a man after he allegedly used a stolen gun to commit a robbery Saturday night.

According to allegations made in the arrest affidavit:

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police were sent to an aggravated robbery in the 1100 block of Central Freeway. The victim told officers she was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when a man wearing a bandana to cover his face pointed a gun at her. She said he told her, “get the [expletive] out of the vehicle.”

The victim said she could not remember her license plate number, but said she could track the vehicle using her laptop and the GPS tracker in the stolen car. The tracking device showed the vehicle had stopped at several locations around town before tracking it down to an apartment complex on East Central Freeway. When the officers approached, the suspect tried to flee but he was stopped and removed from the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a .9-millimeter handgun between the driver’s seat and center console. The serial number listed the firearm as stolen. Police arrested Nicholas Torres and charged him with Theft of a Firearm, Aggravated Robbery, and Evading Arrest. His bond was set at $115,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: GPS helps police track down armed robbery suspect