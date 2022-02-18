GPS helps police track stolen van; Portland man arrested after high-speed chase through Oxford

Feb. 17—OXFORD — A Portland man driving a van stolen in Saco was arrested Thursday morning following a high-speed chase through Oxford and into Poland.

William Wyman, 55, is accused of stealing a ServiceMaster van Thursday morning from a work site in Saco. Unbeknownst to him, the van was equipped with a GPS tracking device, Oxford Police officer Brandon Correia said.

The Oxford Police Department was notified at 9:54 a.m. that the van was on Route 121 in Otisfield. Correira, who was on Route 121 at the time, spotted the vehicle.

When he attempted to pull it over on Pleasant Street in Oxford, the van sped off with Correia in pursuit. After about 15 minutes and with speeds reaching about 70 mph, an Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputy used spike mats and others used a maneuver to stop the vehicle on Route 26 in Poland.

Wyman was arrested without incident. He was charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal speed and driving after license suspension.

Correia said he is being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail in Paris.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Shannon Moss, Wyman was on bail on a stolen vehicle charge from earlier this month.